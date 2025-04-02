Younkins & Schecter LLP Welcomes Robert F. Russell to Partnership Team

Prominent WBE CRE Law Firm Promotes Senior Associate to Partner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Younkins & Schecter LLP , a leading Manhattan-based, women-owned law firm with a dedicated commercial real estate practice, is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert F. Russell to Partner. Russell joined the WBENC-New York State and New York City (WBE)-certified firm in 2011 and currently serves as a senior associate.“Bob brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our Firm, and we welcome him as our new partner,” says Kathy Younkins, Managing Partner. “He has a proven track record of successfully negotiating complex lease agreements and providing strategic counsel to clients on all aspects of commercial leasing transactions.”Russell represents landlords and tenants in such asset sectors as office, retail, industrial, and mixed-use. In addition to leasing transactions, he advises clients on construction agreements, service agreements and other ancillary agreements related to the ownership and operation of commercial real estate.Adds Co-Founding Partner Mardi Schecter, “Bob continues to deliver on behalf of our clients with a winning combination of skill, intellect, and common sense. He has been a great member of our Firm for a long time, and we are delighted to call him ‘partner!’”Russell graduated magna cum laude from the University of San Francisco School of Law, where he was a member of the Law Review. He received his B.A. from Boston College. Prior to attending law school, Russell worked in the leasing department at Urban Retail Properties, LLC. The experience exposed him to the business side of the real estate industry, which he continues to draw upon when developing practical, effective solutions that enable clients to achieve their immediate goals while safeguarding their long-term interests. Russell is licensed to practice in New York and California.# # #About Younkins & Schecter LLPYounkins & Schecter LLP is a New York City-based boutique law firm founded in 1996 by Kathy A. Younkins and Mardi J. Schecter. The WBENC-certified practice specializes in commercial real estate, offering legal counsel for Commercial Leasing, Property Management, Construction, Real Estate Acquisitions, Development and Financing, Restructurings, Corporate Organization, and serving as General Counsel for numerous owners, operators, and users of real property.

