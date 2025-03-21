WOW24-7 CEO Denys Dubner to Attend Zendesk Relate 2025 in Las Vegas, March 25-27

Exploring AI, Automation, and the Next Frontier of Customer Experience

The future of customer support isn’t just about handling more tickets—it’s about creating a strategic CX ecosystem where technology, automation, and human expertise work together seamlessly” — Denys Dubner

AFTON, WY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7, will attend Zendesk Relate 2025, the premier global conference for customer experience (CX) innovation, automation, and AI-driven transformation. Hosted at ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, this highly anticipated event brings together industry leaders, SaaS disruptors, and CX pioneers to explore the latest trends shaping the future of customer engagement."The future of customer support isn’t just about handling more tickets—it’s about creating a strategic CX ecosystem where technology, automation, and human expertise work together seamlessly," said Denys Dubner, CEO of WOW24-7. "Zendesk is at the forefront of this transformation, and I look forward to connecting with businesses ready to optimize their CX strategy."As AI, automation, and omnichannel support redefine customer expectations, businesses are facing a pivotal moment: How do you scale support without sacrificing quality? How do you balance automation with human touch? At Zendesk Relate 2025, Denys Dubner will engage with SaaS, e-commerce, and tech innovators to address these challenges head-on.With WOW24-7’s ability to enhance customer satisfaction (CSAT) and response times, Denys will showcase how outsourced, AI-enhanced support strategies are unlocking new levels of efficiency and scalability for businesses worldwide.Why This Matters:- Outsourced support isn’t just cost-cutting; it’s a competitive advantage. Companies are transitioning from in-house teams to strategic BPO models that enhance efficiency, scalability, and experience quality.- WOW24-7 transforms Zendesk-powered operations. From multilingual omnichannel support to AI-assisted ticket resolution and CX analytics, WOW24-7 helps businesses scale without losing control or quality.Meet Denys Dubner at Zendesk Relate 2025Denys will be available for exclusive one-on-one discussions on:- Smarter CX starts here: The convergence of Zendesk and WOW24-7 transforms customer experience into a revenue-driving asset, combining AI-powered automation, scalable support, and human expertise for unmatched efficiency and growth. Which enables:- Empowering Insights: Transform your customer interactions into actionable intelligence. Our analytics and feedback loops provide you with a competitive edge, helping you make smarter, data-driven decisions.Schedule a meeting here: https://meetings.hubspot.com/denys-dubner/meeting About WOW24-7At WOW24-7, we are redefining customer experience through our groundbreaking Experience Centers, where human expertise meets enterprise-grade AI, performance management, and analytics. We don’t just solve problems—we create new possibilities.From reimagining Voice of the Customer (VoC) strategies to building outsourced teams that feel like an in-house extension, WOW24-7 transforms CX into a strategic catalyst for innovation, loyalty, and business growth.Instead of merely scaling operations or cutting costs, WOW24-7 empowers businesses to turn customer experience into a revenue-driving asset. We don’t just support your customers—we evolve how you engage, grow, and thrive long-term.Media Contact:Tracy A. Wehringer, MBATracy_Wehringer@wow24-7.io+1 609.273.0796

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.