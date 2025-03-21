Krispy Krunchy Chicken Named To Yelp’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Brands List Second Year in a Row

Iconic chicken leader goes two for two

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken® , one of the fastest growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, has even more to squawk about. Named to the Top 50 Fastest Growing Brands for the second year in a row by Yelp, the foodservice leader proves once again just how popular the brand and its fried chicken menu are with operators and their customers throughout the country.The widely-used online platform for business searches and reviews launched this list just last year, making this a 2-0 record for Krispy Krunchy“We are honored to make the Yelp list once again, a testament to how much our fans love us and our high quality, highly craveable fried chicken,” said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. “Our growth has been fueled by our passionate operators, our talented team, and of course, the individuals who choose our products time and again.”The Yelp Top 50 Fastest Growing Brands list recognizes companies that have successfully executed growth strategies over the last year. This includes newly public companies to those scaling regionally to industry mainstays broadening their footprint. The fast rate of growth covers national, state, and geographical regions. Rankings are based on Yelp data and highlight how quickly businesses are opening new locations and growing existing ones.Yelp by the NumbersHow does Yelp crunch their numbers to define a Fastest Growing Brand on their platform? Yelp measures net new business openings by considering new business openings and net closures in relation to the total number of locations for the previous year. They also take into consideration consumer interest, which they measure by looking at select actions users take in connection with businesses on Yelp. This includes viewing business pages or posting photos or reviews. Finally, they mix in the total number of searches for a brand along with a brand’s share of category searches. All of these factors help determine whether a brand makes the list.Over the past year, Krispy Krunchy opened over 600 locations, bringing total locations to over 3,200 across the nation. In 2025, the company is expected to beat that number of new openings across the United States.For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit www.krispykrunchy.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.About Krispy Krunchy ChickenKrispy Krunchy Chicken(KKC), founded in Louisiana in 1989, is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the U.S. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes an award-winning Cajun Chicken Sandwich, NEW all-white meat nuggets, a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.With a weekly chicken sales volume exceeding one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chickenproudly operates more than 3,200 retail locations across 47 states in the United States and is rapidly expanding. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.