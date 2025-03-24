Openmind Networks, CAA and XL Axiata Partner to Secure A2P SMS Revenues Through Advanced Revenue Assurance

XL Axiata have partnered with Openmind Networks to prevent network fraud and stop revenue leakage

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XL Axiata , one of the leading telecommunications operators in Indonesia, and Openmind Networks , a global leader in secure messaging solutions, today announced their successful collaboration on an advanced revenue assurance solution designed to protect and optimize SMS Application-to-Person (A2P) revenues. This revenue assurance product sits on top of their existing SMSC and SMS Firewall implementation that has been powering and protecting Indonesians for the past 8 years.This collaboration has been made possible in conjunction with CAA, a leading IT & Telecoms Consulting firm also based in Indonesia. Using CAA’s experience in the local market, underpinned by Openmind Network’s advanced technology, XL Axiata were able to implement a revenue assurance model that has been highly successful in initial deployment.This new solution utilizes AI-powered messaging technology to combat grey route traffic and detect SIM boxes that aim to bypass the correct charging models. This solution allows the end-to-end messaging business to become a more robust and transparent revenue stream for XL Axiata.“Early signs show that revenue leakage can be stopped at the source, and grey route traffic has been virtually eliminated,” said Richard Lemmers, Chief Sales Officer at Openmind Networks.“Our AI-based approach to A2P SMS security demonstrates that operators can effectively protect their messaging revenues without compromising service quality.”Key Highlights:● Advanced Revenue AssuranceOpenmind Networks’ AI-based solution identifies and blocks fraudulent messaging routes, preventing revenue leakage while maintaining a high-quality user experience.● Counteracting Grey Routes and SIM BoxesBy accurately detecting unauthorized traffic, the partnership between CAA, XL Axiata and Openmind Networks has significantly reduced the incidence of SIM boxes, has facilitated correct billing and prevented fraudulent bypass.● Positive Initial ResultsXL Axiata embrace collaboration with the latest technology solutions to counteract fraud and protect customer experience. They have reported a significant reduction in revenue leakage, enabling them to strengthen revenue streams and ensure a fair playing field for all.● Implications for Operators GloballyXL Axiata’s success paves the way for other operators with revenue leakage issues to implement similar solutions. This highlights the industry’s potential to adopt innovative security measures quickly and effectively.“The initial results are extremely promising, and we are delighted to see how well the solution has performed,” said Arifa Febriyanti, Commercial Director at CAA.“This collaboration with Openmind Networks shows that Indonesian operators can benefit from advanced revenue assurance products, helping to secure their networks and revenues in an ever-evolving marketplace.”About XL AxiataXL Axiata is one of Indonesia’s leading telecommunications service providers, delivering voice, data, and broadband services to millions of subscribers nationwide. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, XL Axiata continues to drive advancements in the region’s telecom landscape.About CAACAA is the leading Indonesian IT & Telco consultancy and was established in 2000. CAA provides solutions in responding to the challenges faced by the telecom industry. CAA delivers high-quality planning & engineering design, technical advisory services, strategic project management services for telecom service providers and enterprises.About Openmind NetworksOpenmind Networks is a global leader in secure mobile messaging solutions. Its flagship platform delivers fraud prevention, revenue assurance, and intelligent routing capabilities, managing billions of mobile messages daily for Operators, Aggregators, and Enterprises around the world.Media Enquiries

