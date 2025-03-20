Updated with Video: MPD Seeking Suspects in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On March 5, 2025, at approximately 4:38 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The suspects approached the victim and took the victims’ property before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/jUHmECd43P0

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25031938

