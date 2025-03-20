New pilot program teaches Island students about agriculture

CANADA, March 20 - In collaboration with the Department of Education and Agriculture in the Classroom PEI, the Department of Agriculture is funding a new pilot program in select Grade 6 Public School Board (PSB) classrooms this year to further integrate agriculture into PEI’s education system.

The Grade 6 Agriculture Pilot Program provides participating PSB schools with tools and supplies such as light gardens and an interactive indoor gardening experience, that give students the opportunity to learn about growing their own food, farming in PEI, and exploring potential careers in the agricultural industry.

"We are really pleased to be able to get more agricultural programming introduced to our students at a young age. It helps create a deeper appreciation for our Island agricultural industry and provides students with a better understanding of food production, sustainability, and the environment. By exploring these topics, our youth can develop a greater awareness of how agriculture impacts our daily lives.” - Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture Bloyce Thompson

The initiative, which is being delivered by Agriculture in the Classroom PEI, also equips participating educators with the knowledge and resources to further integrate agriculture into their classrooms, while giving students the chance to engage in hands-on learning.

“This is another positive step forward in expanding hands-on learning in Island schools, providing students opportunities to integrate science, technology, and innovation to both traditional and modern agricultural practices. Having this learning take place in the classroom develops critical thinking and problem-solving skills for the next generation of Island farmers."

- Minister of Education and Early Years Robin Croucher.

The pilot project is currently being delivered to 15 Grade 6 PSB classes across Prince Edward Island, and is additional to the many other ongoing initiatives that are supported by the Government of PEI such as Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month and Agriculture in the Classroom.

