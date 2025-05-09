Family Violence Prevention Week 2025

CANADA, May 9 - Family Violence Prevention Week is May 12-18, and this year’s theme is Preventing Family Violence in Older Adults.

Throughout the week, communities and organizations across the Island will host events to foster conversations about family violence prevention, raise awareness, honour victims, and share valuable resources.

“By raising awareness and providing support, we can help protect older adults and build a community where everyone feels secure and valued. Together, we can create a province that prioritizes and protects the well-being of its most vulnerable people, paving a way for a brighter future for everyone.” - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

The events and activities taking place include lunch and learns, community forums, walks in silence and more. For the full schedule of events, visit Family Violence Prevention Week.

“People of all ages deserve to live in an environment of respect and security, and this year’s focus is about amplifying our efforts to protect older adults from abuse and neglect, said Hon. Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women. “Through education, support, and attention, we can make a significant impact and ensure that older adults are treated with the care and respect they deserve.”

May 14 is Wear Purple Day. Island residents are encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness, honour victims of violence and their families, and demonstrate that violence in any relationship is unacceptable.

“For the past few years, we have focused on the impact family violence has on children and youth,” said Danya O’Malley, chair of the Premier’s Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention. “This year, we have chosen to focus on the unique risks to older adults, who are some of our most vulnerable citizens. We hope by raising awareness on this important topic, we can prevent the abuse of older adults and create safer, more peaceful communities. Preventing family violence is everyone’s responsibility.”

The Premier’s Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention (PAC) was established in 1995 to provide education and awareness about family violence prevention in Prince Edward Island.

PAC has a vision of a society where everyone is safe, respected and valued, and has opportunities to reach their full potential while contributing to the overall well-being of families and communities.

Media contact:

Brooke Miller

Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

bmmiller@gov.pe.ca



Backgrounder:

Walk in Silence 2025 Schedule

Charlottetown

• May 14

• 12:30 p.m.

• Rochford Square Park

Montague

• May 14

• 11:30 a.m.

• Families First Resource Centre

Mill River

• May 14

• 6 p.m.

• West Prince Curling Club

Summerside

• May 15

• 12 p.m.

• Summerside Gazebo

Lennox Island

• May 16

• 5:30 p.m.

• Lennox Island Health Centre



Professionals are here to help

• PEI Family Violence Prevention Services: Confidential information and support available 24/7 by phone, text, or chat (1-800-240-9894) or PEI Family Violence Prevention Services

• Victim Services: 902-368-4582 (Charlottetown), 902-888-8218 (Summerside)

• PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre: 1-888-368-8055

