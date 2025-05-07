Survey seeks public input on 10-year road safety strategy 

CANADA, May 7 - Residents, commuters and all road users are invited to help shape the future of road safety in PEI by taking part in a public survey open until July 4, 2025.

The Province is developing a new 10-year highway safety strategy, called Pathways to Highway Safety, to reduce traffic collisions, improve infrastructure, and make roads safer for everyone. The survey is a critical first step in developing the strategy.

“Road safety is an ongoing public health and safety issue that affects all of our communities and families. We’re gathering individual’s experiences and suggestions to get the information we need to drive safer solutions for everyone.” -Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

The survey covers topics like road uses, road safety, and driving behaviours. Feedback will help guide decisions and future investments to support road safety. Pathways to Highway Safety will be released in late 2026.

To take part in the survey, visit www.princeedwardisland.ca/pathways

Each year, thousands of lives are affected by preventable road accidents in PEI. Incidents of impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt continue to be significant risks to road safety.

