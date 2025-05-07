Statement from Honourable Barb Ramsay on Child and Youth Worker Week

CANADA, May 7 - Today, Honourable Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors, issued the following statement recognizing Child and Youth Worker week on Prince Edward Island:

“Child and Youth Care workers play a vital role when it comes to the overall health of our community, and our young people. Whether in schools, community organizations, care facilities, or homes, you create safe spaces where children and youth feel seen, heard, and empowered. You are mentors, protectors, and champions of hope.

Within the Department of Social Development and Seniors, there are over 200 Child and Youth Care workers who work in group homes, and work on teams providing direct support for children and youth in the legal custody and guardianship of the Director of Child Protection.

It can be very challenging work, and it can often take an emotional toll. There’s profound meaning in being one of the few consistent figures in a young person’s life—especially when stability and genuine care are exactly what they need most.

There is no greater reward than witnessing a young person transition from care and move towards independence, equipped with the support, confidence and skills they need to thrive. It’s a big part of what makes the work meaningful and worthwhile.

On behalf of all Islanders, during Child and Youth Care Worker Week, I express my sincere gratitude for the incredibly important work Child and Youth Care Workers do to help young Islanders who need that help the most.”

