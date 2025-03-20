Senate Bill 482 Printer's Number 440

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - to enroll in the LIFE program or a managed care organization

under the Community Health Choices Program.

(3) Contact information for LIFE providers.

(b) The department shall continue to provide training to the

Independent Enrollment Broker on the LIFE program through the

Independent Enrollment Broker LIFE module to better educate the

Independent Enrollment Broker and to require that the LIFE

program is offered equally to eligible individuals.

(c) At the end of each quarter, the department shall issue a

report [that tracks by county the enrollment of eligible

individuals in long-term care service programs, including

managed care organizations and LIFE programs.] to the

chairperson and minority chairperson of the Health and Human

Services Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and

minority chairperson of the Human Services Committee of the

House of Representatives that tracks by county the enrollment of

eligible individuals in long-term care service programs by the

Independent Enrollment Broker, including managed care

organizations and LIFE programs. The report shall also include

documentation of compliance with subsections (a) and (b).

* * *

Section 5. Repeals are as follows:

(1) The General Assembly declares that the repeal under

paragraph (2) is necessary to effectuate the amendment of

section 602(a), (b) and (c) of the act.

(2) Section 1604-T of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343,

No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, is repealed.

Section 6. The amendment of section 602(a), (b) and (c) of

the act is a continuation of section 1604-T of the act of April

9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code. Except as

20250SB0482PN0440 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30