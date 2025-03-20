Senate Bill 478 Printer's Number 441
PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - race, religion, color, national origin, sex or age.
Section 12. Guidelines and regulations.
(a) One-year exemption from review.--In order to facilitate
implementation of this act, the department may promulgate, adopt
and use temporary guidelines that shall be transmitted as a
notice to the Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in
the next available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The
guidelines shall not be subject to review under any of the
following:
(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,
No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.
(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(3) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.
950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
(b) Expiration of exemption.--After the expiration of the
one-year period, all guidelines shall expire and shall be
replaced by regulations that shall have been promulgated,
adopted and published as provided by law.
Section 13. Annual appropriation and funding sources.
(a) Estimate of expenditures.--Before November 1 of each
year, the employee ownership advocate shall estimate the total
expenditures for the office and submit the estimate to the
Governor in accordance with section 610 of the act of April 9,
1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929. At the same time the office submits the estimate to the
Governor, the office shall also submit the estimate to the
20250SB0478PN0441 - 15 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.