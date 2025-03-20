Senate Bill 395 Printer's Number 442
PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - apprentice plumber who is placed on inactive status under
section 502(e), the apprentice plumber shall provide evidence to
the board of renewal of registration before the board may
activate the license. The board shall promulgate regulations to
carry into effect the provisions of this subsection.
Section 506. Reporting of multiple licensure.
A licensee who is also licensed to perform plumbing services
in another state, municipality, territory or possession of the
United States shall report this information to the board on the
biennial registration application. Any disciplinary action taken
in another state, municipality, territory, possession of the
United States or country shall be reported to the board on the
biennial registration application or within 90 days of final
disposition, whichever is sooner. Multiple licensure shall be
noted by the board on the individual's record, and the other
state, municipality, territory, possession of the United States
or country shall be notified by the board of disciplinary action
taken against the licensee in this Commonwealth.
Section 507. Prohibition.
(a) Propane.--This act does not prohibit the installation,
modification or replacement of propane-related systems or
appliances by the owner, principal or employee of a propane
distributor if the propane distributor is registered with the
department under the act of June 19, 2002 (P.L.421, No.61),
known as the Propane and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Act, and with
the Attorney General under the act of October 17, 2008
(P.L.1645, No.132), known as the Home Improvement Consumer
Protection Act.
(b) Registration.--Nothing in this act or section shall
relieve an individual, corporation, partnership, firm, licensed
20250SB0395PN0442 - 18 -
