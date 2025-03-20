Senate Bill 395 Printer's Number 442

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - apprentice plumber who is placed on inactive status under

section 502(e), the apprentice plumber shall provide evidence to

the board of renewal of registration before the board may

activate the license. The board shall promulgate regulations to

carry into effect the provisions of this subsection.

Section 506. Reporting of multiple licensure.

A licensee who is also licensed to perform plumbing services

in another state, municipality, territory or possession of the

United States shall report this information to the board on the

biennial registration application. Any disciplinary action taken

in another state, municipality, territory, possession of the

United States or country shall be reported to the board on the

biennial registration application or within 90 days of final

disposition, whichever is sooner. Multiple licensure shall be

noted by the board on the individual's record, and the other

state, municipality, territory, possession of the United States

or country shall be notified by the board of disciplinary action

taken against the licensee in this Commonwealth.

Section 507. Prohibition.

(a) Propane.--This act does not prohibit the installation,

modification or replacement of propane-related systems or

appliances by the owner, principal or employee of a propane

distributor if the propane distributor is registered with the

department under the act of June 19, 2002 (P.L.421, No.61),

known as the Propane and Liquefied Petroleum Gas Act, and with

the Attorney General under the act of October 17, 2008

(P.L.1645, No.132), known as the Home Improvement Consumer

Protection Act.

(b) Registration.--Nothing in this act or section shall

relieve an individual, corporation, partnership, firm, licensed

20250SB0395PN0442 - 18 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30