Senate Resolution 54 Printer's Number 443
PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - PRINTER'S NO. 443
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
54
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, PENNYCUICK,
L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL, COSTA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL AND CAPPELLETTI,
MARCH 20, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 20, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing March 18, 2025, as "Public Defender Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, March 18, 2025, marks the 62nd anniversary of the
United States Supreme Court decision in Gideon v. Wainwright,
372 U.S. 335, 83 S.Ct. 792 (1963); and
WHEREAS, The Gideon Court unanimously ruled that the Sixth
Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees
the right to legal counsel as a fundamental right essential to a
fair trial, and counsel must be provided to individuals who
cannot afford to hire an attorney themselves; and
WHEREAS, The ruling spurred nationwide efforts to recruit and
train legal defense attorneys for the purpose of providing a
public defense; and
WHEREAS, These efforts were built on Clara Shortridge Foltz's
legacy, who first presented her vision for public defense in
1893; and
WHEREAS, Public defenders fight to protect the liberty of
