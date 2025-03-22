Audfly's Ultrasonic Directional Sound Technology Advances Digital Advertising

Audfly Directional Audio Speaker Model X2 Audfly's ultrasonic directional sound technology integrated with digital advertising displays, delivering targeted audio to viewers while minimizing noise pollution. Audfly's ultrasonic directional sound technology integrated with self-service digital kiosks, providing clear, focused audio to users without disturbing the surrounding environment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As advertisers continuously seek innovative ways to capture consumer attention, directional sound technology is emerging as a game-changer in the digital signage and advertising display industry. Audfly Technology, a leading company in the field of ultrasonic directional sound, is spearheading this transformation by integrating its advanced audio solutions into advertising kiosks and digital signage, enhancing engagement while minimizing noise pollution.Traditional digital displays often rely solely on visual elements, leaving advertisers struggling to effectively convey audio messages in noisy public spaces or quiet environments where sound could be intrusive. Audfly’s directional sound technology addresses this challenge by delivering highly focused audio directly to a target listener, ensuring that people within the designated zone hear the message clearly while reducing disturbances to the surrounding environment.A New Era for Digital AdvertisingWith the increasing presence of digital signage in shopping malls, airports, transportation hubs, and retail stores, brands are looking for new ways to create impactful, immersive experiences. Audfly’s directional sound technology enables advertisers to deliver personalized, crystal-clear messages to passersby while reducing ambient noise.“Sound is a powerful medium for storytelling, but traditional speakers often create auditory clutter,” said Gu, an Audfly engineer specializing in ultrasonic audio technology. “Our technology ensures that audio messages reach the intended audience with precision, enhancing the effectiveness of advertising while maintaining a comfortable sound environment.”One of the key advantages of this innovation is its ability to draw attention without disrupting surrounding areas. A passerby in a busy shopping center, for instance, can walk into an audio zone where an advertisement’s sound is crystal clear, only to step out of range and experience immediate silence. This targeted approach enhances user experience and increases engagement rates, as consumers are more likely to focus on an ad when it is directed exclusively to them.Beyond engagement, Audfly’s ultrasonic directional sound also enhances speech clarity, ensuring that advertisements remain intelligible even in noisy environments. This makes it an ideal solution for locations with high ambient noise, such as airports, train stations, and bustling shopping centers, where traditional speakers often fail to deliver clear messages.Modular Innovation for Seamless IntegrationIn addition to its standard lineup of directional speakers, Audfly has introduced the Alpha Series, a range of directional sound modules designed for seamless integration into custom advertising solutions. These compact and modular systems provide manufacturers and digital signage providers with greater flexibility, allowing them to embed directional sound into existing displays, kiosks, and interactive screens without redesigning their entire hardware setup.“The Alpha Series represents a new level of customization,” Gu added. “It allows digital signage companies to integrate our directional sound technology into their own products, enabling tailored solutions that fit various advertising environments.”Real-World Applications and Industry AdoptionSeveral major retailers and commercial hubs have already begun integrating Audfly’s directional sound solutions into their digital signage networks. In airports, where conventional PA announcements often blend into background noise, advertisers are leveraging this technology to deliver tailored messages to specific waiting areas. Similarly, in shopping malls, interactive kiosks equipped with Audfly’s sound technology provide shoppers with detailed product information without disrupting nearby stores.Experts believe that directional sound could become a standard feature in digital advertising, as brands look for ways to create more engaging and immersive experiences without adding to the noise pollution in urban environments.“The potential applications go beyond advertising,” noted an industry analyst. “Museums, exhibitions, and even public service announcements in transit stations could greatly benefit from this technology, ensuring that audio messages are heard clearly within the designated area while minimizing disturbances elsewhere.”As consumer attention spans continue to shrink, advertisers are under increasing pressure to make their messages stand out. Audfly’s ultrasonic directional sound technology represents a significant leap forward, allowing brands to craft personalized, high-impact audio experiences while respecting the acoustic environment of shared public spaces.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company’s flagship Focusound Screen technology seamlessly integrates sound directly into display screens, delivering immersive audio experiences with enhanced privacy and clarity. Beyond Focusound Screen, Audfly has developed a diverse portfolio of directional sound products designed for a wide range of applications, including museums, retail stores, digital signage, self-service kiosks, office environments, and home entertainment systems. By precisely controlling sound projection, Audfly’s innovations help eliminate audio spillover, reduce noise pollution, and create customized sound zones, making it the go-to solution for businesses and institutions looking to optimize their acoustic environments. With cutting-edge research and continuous advancements, Audfly is redefining how sound is experienced across consumer electronics, commercial spaces, and professional settings worldwide.

