Berlin Barracks / DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3001828

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                            

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2025 / 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bidwell Lane Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Cian McGuire                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Town, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/20/2025 at approximately 2200 hours Troopers stopped a vehicle for a minor motor vehicle infraction.  The operator of the vehicle, Cian McGuire, showed indicators of impairment.  Further investigation led Troopers to take McGuire into custody for DUI.  McGuire was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 04/10/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/2025 0830 hours           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

