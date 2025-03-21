Berlin Barracks / DUI#2
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 25A3001828
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2025 / 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bidwell Lane Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Cian McGuire
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Town, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/20/2025 at approximately 2200 hours Troopers stopped a vehicle for a minor motor vehicle infraction. The operator of the vehicle, Cian McGuire, showed indicators of impairment. Further investigation led Troopers to take McGuire into custody for DUI. McGuire was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 04/10/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/2025 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
