Shaftsbury Barracks / Agg. Disorderly Conduct & Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000450
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 2/4/26 @ 1738 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 7a, Arlington, VT
VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Stalking
ACCUSED: Marjorie Becker
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VICTIM: Adam Tronsen
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious call on VT Rt 7a in the town of Arlington. Subsequent investigation determined that Marjorie Becker (64) had committed the crimes of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Stalking against Adam Tronsen (39) and his family. Becker was issued a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 3/16/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/26 at 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
