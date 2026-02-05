Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Agg. Disorderly Conduct & Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26B3000450

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 2/4/26 @ 1738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 7a, Arlington, VT

VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Marjorie Becker

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

VICTIM: Adam Tronsen

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were dispatched to a suspicious call on VT Rt 7a in the town of Arlington. Subsequent investigation determined that Marjorie Becker (64) had committed the crimes of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Stalking against Adam Tronsen (39) and his family. Becker was issued a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 3/16/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/26 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

