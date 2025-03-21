OPK9 graduation ceremony celebrates the impact of assistance dogs on South Australian veterans

Release date: 21/03/25

The OPK9 program recognised its latest cohort of participants today at the Repatriation General Hospital in Daw Park, with nine assistance dogs and veterans graduating.

Facilitated by See Differently with the Royal Society for the Blind and supported by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs the program pairs veterans with dedicated assistance dogs to help them rebuild their lives and manage the challenges of PTSD.

Since 2014, the OPK9 program has empowered more than 70 South Australian veterans by offering choice and control, ensuring that each veteran and their assistance dog are carefully matched for success.

Independent research conducted by the University of Adelaide has shown significant improvements in mental health as a result of the OPK9 program. The research indicates a decrease in suicidal thoughts and depression, as well as increased social connections and overall well-being for veterans paired with assistance dogs.

In the next 10 years, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs program will focus on expanding their internationally accredited program, to raise and train more dogs and change the lives of more veterans, and communities.

Over the course of more than a year, dedicated volunteers help raise, train and socialise each puppy, while expert See Differently staff match and train each dog to meet the unique needs of the veterans.

This process ensures that veterans and their assistant dog have the best opportunity to foster a lifelong bond that promotes healing, recovery and an enhanced quality of life.

The week’s graduation signifies the importance of continuing to provide South Australian veterans and their families with access to the resources and support they need to thrive in our local community.

To learn more about the OPK9 program, visit https://www.seedifferently.org.au/opk9/

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

By empowering veterans and enhancing their quality of life, the OPK9 program is contributing to a healthier and more resilient South Australia.

The program’s success in South Australia serves as a model for other regions, showcasing the positive impact that dedicated assistance dog programs can have on mental health and community wellbeing.

Attributable to Damian Papps, Executive Director See Differently

We’ve seen firsthand the profound impact this program has had on veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. These dogs bring veterans hope, joy, comfort, and mateship.

We’ve grown our program to become the largest and most successful provider of guide and assistance dogs in South Australia, and we are proud to see the transformative impact it continues to have on the lives of veterans in need.

My congratulations to all the graduating veterans and their new companions.

Attributable to OPK9 program graduate Grant paired with assistant dog Zella

She is helping me more than anyone ever could.

This program didn’t just change my life, it gave my family hope.