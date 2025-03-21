Iconic designs revealed for Adelaide’s first skyscraper

An iconic and eye-catching 38-storey tower has been proposed for Festival Plaza, with a Development Application to be lodged for the unique and modern building in the coming days.

At 160 metres high, the proposed tower would be Adelaide’s first skyscraper when it’s expected to be complete in 2027.

A major drawcard of the new building will be a rooftop bar and restaurant to take in panoramic views of the Riverbank, Adelaide Oval and the Adelaide Hills.

This will be the largest commercial tower in Adelaide, spanning almost 50,000m2 over 38 levels. It is set to feature 30 levels of office space, an activated podium overlooking Festival Plaza, access to secure parking and end of trip facilities across several levels in the basement.

The new tower replaces the original proposal which would have seen a three-storey retail building on the plaza that would have completely obscured views of Parliament’s heritage façade and balcony entirely.

Once complete, the development is expected to accommodate up to 5000 office workers and another 100 retail workers in its lower floor restaurants, cafes and bars, generating more than $1 billion in economic activity to the area annually.

A raised outdoor space will be created at the base of the building that will provide a unique and accessible public space with unparalleled views over the reinvigorated Festival Plaza.

A new laneway between the new Building and Parliament House will further activate the plaza with hospitality and retail options, expanding on Adelaide’s existing laneway network.

The design of the second tower will ensure it will be one of the most sustainable office buildings in Australia and will be Adelaide’s largest all electric commercial building, with the largest solar array on a commercial building in the city.

The proposed designs have been subject to extensive consultation with the State Government Architect and regular design reviews throughout the course of the design development.

Early preparatory works have already commenced at the site with the new development by Walker Corporation will be constructed by Built, who were also the major construction partner for the 29-storey Festival Tower.

It’s estimated approximately 1,300 construction and associated jobs will be created over the course of the build.

The Festival Plaza Code Amendment, approved in January, provided clear building height and design guidance to ensure the site is maximised and Festival Plaza remains a world-class hub for the arts, culture, tourism and entertainment.

Changes made as a result of the Code Amendment specified a minimum setback of nine metres from Parliament House's northern façade to preserve its visual integrity, heritage value and to preserve view lines to Parliament House.

Walker is currently in discussions with a number of tenants looking to pre-commitment to the building’s commercial floors and expect to make announcements shortly.

Walker has undertaken extensive consultation with the State Government, Council and key planning, design and SA heritage stakeholders on the designs.

Walker will lodge its Development Application with the independent State Commission Assessment Panel, with a decision to be made in the coming months.

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

Our state’s economy is growing, and our city is growing up.

This will be an iconic building that will define Adelaide’s skyline.

We want and need more workers in our city and this sends a clear message that SA is open for business and investment.

This Government actively intervened to overturn our predecessor’s vision for a three storey building which would have completely blocked views of Parliament House and would have delivered nothing to our economy.

This development will be a lynchpin of a reinvigorated Festival Plaza and bring in more than a billion dollars in annual economic activity to the area.

Attributable to Minister Nick Champion

This proposal delivers a truly unique and modern building with high quality office space to attract some of the biggest employers in the nation to our city.

Regular Design Reviews between the State Government and Walker Corporation has ensured there will be public space in Festival Plaza and heritage protections that complement Parliament House and the surrounding areas.

The Code Amendment stipulated strict development guidelines, with the independent State Commission Assessment Panel to have the final say over the Development Application.

Attributable to David Gallant, CEO Walker Corporation

Walker are proud to announce this milestone lodgement of our Development Application for the second tower at Festival Plaza, the final piece in the transformation of Adelaide’s premier commercial and entertainment precinct.

This achievement is the result of many months of dedicated work by our expert consultant team, refining the design to deliver an iconic addition to the city’s skyline.

Through an extensive 18-month pre-lodgement process with the State Planning Department, and valuable guidance from the State’s Government Architect and SA Heritage, we have ensured that the tower aligns with Adelaide’s planning objectives and architectural aspirations.

The building will set a new benchmark for sustainable commercial development in South Australia. Its world-class diamond-shaped façade will create a striking visual identity, while a signature rooftop bar and restaurant will offer unparalleled views of the Riverbank, Adelaide Oval, and the Adelaide Hills.

Importantly, this project will generate over 1,000 construction jobs, and 5,000 ongoing jobs, reinforcing Walker’s long-term commitment to Adelaide’s economic growth and prosperity.