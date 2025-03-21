ATL Technology Welcomes Jim Fitzgerald as Chief Executive Officer

Jim Fitzgerald

Mr. Fitzgerald is exceptionally well-suited to lead ATL into its next phase of advancement.

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATL Technology, a global leader in medical device development and manufacturing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Fitzgerald as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Fitzgerald brings an extensive track record of executive leadership in the medical device contract manufacturing industry, with a career spanning multiple globally recognized organizations.

Mr. Fitzgerald joins ATL with a wealth of experience, having held CEO and senior executive leadership positions at Flexan, MRP Solutions, ITxM, Vesta, and Cardinal Health. His professional journey in the life sciences sector began at Baxter Healthcare, where he developed a deep understanding of the industry’s evolving landscape. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, customer-centric innovation, and strategic growth, making him exceptionally well-suited to lead ATL into its next phase of advancement.

“We are delighted to welcome Jim Fitzgerald as our new CEO,” said Stephen Babson on behalf of the Board of Directors of ATL Technology. “Jim’s proven leadership, industry expertise, and passion for fostering strong organizational cultures align seamlessly with ATL’s mission, vision, and core values. Under his guidance, we are confident that ATL will continue to expand its capabilities, strengthen customer partnerships, and drive innovation in medical device manufacturing.”

As ATL enters this new chapter, Mr. Fitzgerald's leadership will be essential in driving innovation and solutions that enhance healthcare, uphold the highest standards of quality and safety, and improve patient outcomes.

About ATL Technology:

ATL Technology is a proud partner to the world’s leading medical device companies, working to accelerate the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices that deliver the highest standards for quality, safety, and patient outcomes. ATL has a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Costa Rica, China, and Taiwan.

