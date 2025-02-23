Submit Release
News Search

There were 148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,554 in the last 365 days.

Family of Deceased Utah Businessman, Brad Brown, Makes Statement

Devoted father, husband, mentor, pilot, and philanthropist mourned by family

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are deeply saddened at the sudden passing of our beloved husband and father, Bradford James Brown. While we continue to process this loss, our family stands united in strength and resilience at this difficult time.

Brad is a giant among men. He was a devoted father, husband, mentor, pilot, and philanthropist. His love for his family was unwavering, and his wisdom shaped the lives of those around him. As the founder and CEO of ATL Technology, he led with passion and integrity, inspiring countless individuals in both his professional and personal circles. His generosity and dedication to service impacted countless individuals in all walks of life. His faith in God was the foundation of his character and good works.

Though we are grieving, we take comfort in the lasting legacy of love, kindness, and service he leaves behind. We are deeply proud to carry his memory forward and ask for continued support as we honor his life. We extend our deepest gratitude to the first responders and multiple agencies that coordinated the efforts on behalf of Brad and his friend on board.

David N. Smith
ATL Technology
+1 8015094952
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Family of Deceased Utah Businessman, Brad Brown, Makes Statement

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more