Family of Deceased Utah Businessman, Brad Brown, Makes Statement

Devoted father, husband, mentor, pilot, and philanthropist mourned by family

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are deeply saddened at the sudden passing of our beloved husband and father, Bradford James Brown. While we continue to process this loss, our family stands united in strength and resilience at this difficult time.

Brad is a giant among men. He was a devoted father, husband, mentor, pilot, and philanthropist. His love for his family was unwavering, and his wisdom shaped the lives of those around him. As the founder and CEO of ATL Technology, he led with passion and integrity, inspiring countless individuals in both his professional and personal circles. His generosity and dedication to service impacted countless individuals in all walks of life. His faith in God was the foundation of his character and good works.

Though we are grieving, we take comfort in the lasting legacy of love, kindness, and service he leaves behind. We are deeply proud to carry his memory forward and ask for continued support as we honor his life. We extend our deepest gratitude to the first responders and multiple agencies that coordinated the efforts on behalf of Brad and his friend on board.

