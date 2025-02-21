Brad Brown, Founder and Co-Chair of Springville, UT-based ATL Technology, has died

Brad Brown

Brad Brown tragically passed away on Feb. 20, 2025, in a helicopter crash near Idaho Falls, ID. Brad was 59 years old.

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ATL family announced to its global employees this morning that its founder and Co-Chair, Brad Brown, tragically passed away yesterday in a helicopter crash near Idaho Falls, ID. Brad was 59 years old and 3 weeks shy of his 60th birthday.

He founded ATL in 1993 and was a longtime resident and community leader. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a board member of BioUtah, and a leader in the Utah Life Sciences community.

Our close-knit family at ATL is devastated by the tragic loss of our founder, and our hearts are broken for Brad’s family and friends. He was visionary, passionate, and dedicated to ATL, the life sciences industry, and, above all, his family and community.

It goes without saying he leaves an indelible mark on ATL and the global life sciences industry. The company is providing mental health resources to our employees, many of whom have worked with Brad for decades.

Brad’s legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward together.

