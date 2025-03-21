Tess Mann Atelier's Dragonfire Red Persephone Gown Dazzles on The Red Carpet

Sofia Milos wearing Tess Mann Atelier. Photo used with permission ©Sofia Milos at Jonathon Baker's 2025 Oscar Viewing Gala. Sofia Milos wearing Tess Mann Atelier. Photo used with permission ©Sofia Milos at Jonathon Baker's 2025 Oscar Viewing Gala. Sofia Milos wearing Tess Mann Atelier. Photo used with permission ©Sofia Milos at Jonathon Baker's 2025 Oscar Viewing Gala. Sofia Milos wearing Tess Mann Atelier. Photo used with permission ©Sofia Milos at Jonathon Baker's 2025 Oscar Viewing Gala. Tess Mann and Sofia Milos. Photo credit: ©olivierpojzmanphotography @dpa_lounges

Actress Sofia Milos wears Tess Mann Atelier's custom Dragonfire Red Persephone gown at Oscar viewing party, showcasing the brand's architectural couture.

Creating custom couture is about understanding both the garment and the woman who will embody it.” — Tess Mann

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based luxury fashion house Tess Mann Atelier celebrated a significant milestone as acclaimed actress Sofia Milos, known for her iconic roles in "CSI: Miami" and "The Sopranos," made a stunning appearance at Jonathan Baker's 2025 Oscar Viewing Gala wearing the Persephone gown in Dragonfire Red. The collaboration emerged from the DPA Gift Lounge, a luxury gifting experience known for connecting leading brands with Hollywood stars and red carpet moments. The bespoke creation showcased the brand's dedication to architectural couture and personalized design.

The Persephone gown, reimagined specifically for Milos as a sleeveless adaptation of the original design, exemplifies Tess Mann Atelier's commitment to bespoke couture. The piece in raw Dupioni silk features a cat-ear tip bodice creating an unprecedented silhouette, while the luxurious fabric selection ensures textural depth that commanded attention on Hollywood's red carpet.

"Creating custom couture is about understanding both the garment and the woman who will embody it," says Tess Mann, founder and creative director. "For Sofia, we modified the Persephone gown to enhance her natural elegance while maintaining the architectural integrity that defines our aesthetic. The sleeveless adaptation allows the structural details to take center stage while showcasing Sofia's graceful presence."

The gown represents over 200 hours of meticulous construction, featuring integrated bust cups, professional drill and boning structure, and hand-sculpted artwork on the hip and back. The asymmetrical ruching and court train add drama to the slim silhouette, while the vibrant Dragonfire Red hue complemented Milos's striking features.

Sofia Milos is an accomplished actress of Italian and Greek descent who has built an impressive career spanning over three decades in television and film. She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Yelina Salas on the international hit series "CSI: Miami" and her unforgettable recurring role as Neapolitan mafia boss Annalisa Zucca opposite James Gandolfini in the critically acclaimed series "The Sopranos."

Sofia's impressive filmography also includes memorable roles on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Friends" (as Matthew Perry's girlfriend Aurora), "ER," and "Caroline in the City." She has starred in films such as "Fake News," "Passionada," and "The Order" opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme. With over 250 hours of international television and films, Sofia has garnered international recognition for her unique style and beauty.

Beyond acting, Sofia is celebrated for her philanthropic work and passion for the arts, often advocating for cultural diversity and humanitarian causes. She is also currently pre-launching RADIANT by Sofia Milos, a luxury skincare line featuring natural and farm-sourced ingredients made in Florence, Italy.

"Our designs are created for women who understand that true power comes from embracing their unique presence," states Danielle Green, Brand Director at Tess Mann Atelier. "Sofia embodies the confident elegance our atelier celebrates—a woman accomplished in her field who commands attention through authentic self-expression."

This collaboration continues Tess Mann Atelier's momentum in celebrity dressing, highlighting the brand's growing influence among Hollywood's finest. The atelier's unique approach to evening wear, combining architectural precision with artisanal craftsmanship, continues to attract attention from stylists and celebrities seeking distinctive red carpet statements.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by former FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann transferred her investigator's meticulous attention to detail and analytical approach from crime scenes to couture. Her trained eye misses nothing—spotting the perfect drape of fabric or identifying the exact placement for an intricate detail with the same precision she once applied to gathering evidence.

Tess Mann has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion brand. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Milan Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

Mann is particularly renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, where her commitment to artisanal excellence shines through. Her work transcends mere fashion, creating pieces that empower women to rise, shape their destinies, and leave an iconic legacy. With notable achievements including showcases at Milan and New York Fashion Week, Mann continues to redefine luxury fashion while maintaining her dedication to sustainability and ethical practices.

In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann stands as a beacon of strength, proving that elegance and power can coexist beautifully. Through her designs, she invites women to embrace their narratives and wield their influence unapologetically, crafting not just garments, but instruments of transformation for generations of powerful women to come.



