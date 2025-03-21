BCYW Foundation Highlights Advances in Breast Cancer in Young Women from the 19th St Gallen Breast Cancer Conference2025

Glimpses from the Opening Ceremony and Other Events of the Conference. Glimpses from the International Consensus Session and Other Events of the Conference. Images of the Supplementary Volume of the Breast journal and the Poster P482.

Highlights from the St. Gallen Breast Cancer Conference That Drive Progress for Young Women Facing Breast Cancer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) summarizes the key highlights from the conference that drive progress in breast cancer among young women. The recent 19th St. Gallen Breast Cancer Conference in Vienna brought together global experts for a dynamic exchange on early breast cancer. The conference showcased cutting-edge research and emerging strategies by featuring 12 impactful sessions, seven satellite symposiums, 482 posters, lively debates, and meet-the-expert sessions.The conference was opened with a rich history of the conference since its inception in 1978 by Prof. Beat Thürlimann from Switzerland (Image 1: middle left), and the evolution of the conference over the decades and an elegant +800-yr history of the Medical University of Vienna by Prof. Michael Gnant from Austria (Image 1: middle right image, also Scientific Advisor on the BCYW Foundation).It’s a benchmark international consensus session with more than 70 panelists (Image 2), including Prof. Marie-Jeanne Vrancken Peeters (Image 2, Inserts) from Amsterdam and Prof. Cynthia Villarreal-Garza from Mexico City, both Global Ambassadors of the BCYW Foundation. The BCYW Foundation proudly summarizes the key highlights from the conference that drive progress in breast cancer among young women.SESSION on ADDRESSING UNIQUE MEDICAL NEEDS OF BCYW PATIENTSDr. Cristina Saura (Spain) and Dr. Matteo Lambertini (Italy) explored fertility preservation strategies for young women with breast cancer, emphasizing recent clinical studies and balancing treatment effectiveness. Dr. Laura Michel (Germany) highlighted the challenges of sexual health and quality of life experienced by breast cancer survivors. Meanwhile, Dr. Cynthia Villarreal-Garza (Mexico) - a BCYW Foundation Ambassador for Mexico - addressed long-term treatment toxicities and evidence-based strategies for healthy living among young individual survivors.Targeted Therapy Potential (P407): Long-term outcomes and potential anti-tumor mechanism of goserelin during (neo)adjuvant chemotherapy in young breast cancer patients: a prospective cohort study in China – by Li Y. et al. Peking University People’s Hospital, Beijing, China. The study found goserelin + chemo didn’t improve overall disease-free survival but showed promise in HR-negative, GnRH-R-positive patients.Genomic Testing Gaps (P050): Genomic risk assessment with Oncotype DX in young women (age ≤ 40 years old) with early-stage ER+/HER2-/N0 breast cancer - by R. Iosifidou et al. Theageneio Hospital, Thessaloniki, Greece. The study revealed the underuse of Oncotype DX, showing many young women with ER+/HER2-/N0 breast cancer could avoid unnecessary chemo & benefit from CDK4/6 inhibitors.New Sequencing Tech (P267): Prognostic performance of the next-generation sequencing- based multigene assay in early breast cancer patients treated according to the 21-gene assay results – by J.-H. Cheun et al., Seoul Metropolitan Government Seoul National University, South Korea. The team validated OncoFREE, a next-generation sequencing test aligned with Oncotype DX that effectively identifies high-risk patients, especially those under 50.ER-Low & Recurrence Risk (P084): Distribution and molecular drivers of 21-gene recurrence score in early breast cancer with low, intermediate, and high estrogen receptor expression - by S. Li et al. Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China. The study observed that ER-low patients had higher recurrence scores driven by tumor proliferation rather than hormone factors, questioning the predictive value of current assays.UNIQUE ISSUES, CHALLENGES, and SOLUTIONSSurvival Disparities (P147): Population-based survival of young breast cancer patients < 40 years in Greater Mumbai, India - by V. Deshmane et al., Mumbai Cancer Registry, Indian Cancer Society, India. The study found that the 5-year survival rate for women under 40 is just 72.9%, much lower than in developed countries. Early detection and better access to treatment are critical.Lack of Psychosocial Support (P448): Sensitizing primary healthcare workers towards psychosocial issues in young breast-cancer women: Policy paper for NGOs in developing nations - by S. Pal, NGO, India. This policy paper revealed that only 21% of rural healthcare workers offer psychosocial support, leading to unnecessary referrals & care barriers in the presented case study.Impact on Relationships (P404): Diagnosis of Breast cancer on young couples: strategies in facing cancer - by S. Pal, NGO, India. This study observed that breast cancer diagnosis in young couples led to marital tensions and occasional relationship strengthening, stressing the need for counseling.Surprising Survival Rates (P405): Study of young breast cancer sufferers survival pattern - by S. Pal, NGO, India. The Study challenged assumptions—young patients showed better-than-expected outcomes, with higher curative rates & more prolonged survival.Global Youth Advocacy on Campuses (P482): Youth council for breast health: a BCYW foundation’s global Initiative empowering young women on campuses to promote breast health awareness for a breast cancer-free future – by R. Kumar et al., Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation, USA.The Youth Council for Breast Health launched an international initiative to empower young adults through education & advocacy on campuses (Image 3). Breast cancer, once primarily affecting older women, is increasingly impacting those under 40, with nearly half of Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) cases occurring in the 20-to-34 age group, below the recommended screening age. The WHO predicts a rise in such cases, with the average diagnosis age expected to be 33.72 by 2040. The BCYW Foundation launched the Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH) , a global initiative promoting breast health awareness on educational and workplace campuses through student-led chapters. These chapters empower young adults by providing essential resources, fostering proactive self-care, and advocating for a breast cancer-free future.These findings emphasize the importance of personalized, genomics-driven approaches to improve outcomes for young breast cancer patients. They also highlight the urgent need for greater awareness, support, and research to enhance both survival and quality of life for young individuals facing breast cancer.ABOUT THE BCYW FOUNDATIONThe BCYW Foundation is a global organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, the BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health, a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors. The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to the BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfill its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

