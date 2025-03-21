Construction Prompts Traffic Shift on I-40 West in Knox County

Motorists traveling on I-40 West in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 21, traffic on the exit ramp from I-40 West to Watt Road (Exit 369) will be shifted to the inside lane. In addition, traffic on the on-ramp from Watt Road (Exit 369) to I-40 West will be shifted to the inside shoulder.

These traffic shifts will each be complete by 6 a.m. on Monday, March 24.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

