Osner’s FC Announces Belson Stadium at St. John’s University as Official Home Stadium for Inaugural NPSL Season

Belson Stadium Belson Stadium at St John's University OSNER'S FC Seating Arrangements Osner's FC: New York City premier Haitian-American soccer club, dedicated to uniting the community through passion, culture, and the beautiful game." Osner’s FC Academy, believe in shaping the future of soccer by developing well-rounded athletes, fostering personal growth, and inspiring a lifelong passion for the game.

This stadium isn’t just a field to us. It’s a platform, a place where we will write the first chapter of our history, showcase our talents, and invite our fans to join us in something special.” — J. Ronald Nazaire, President & GM

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a monumental step for the club and its community, Osner’s FC proudly announces Belson Stadium at St. John’s University as the official home venue for its inaugural season in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). This exciting announcement marks the beginning of a new era for soccer in New York City , where Osner’s FC will blend high-level competition with rich cultural celebration in one of the most iconic soccer venues in the region.Located in the heart of Queens, Belson Stadium is a top-tier facility featuring a professional-grade pitch, stadium lighting, and a seating capacity of over 2,100. With its elevated design and centralized location, the stadium provides a world-class experience for players and fans alike. It is the perfect setting for a club that not only aims to compete at the high level but to create lasting cultural and community impact.A Home That Reflects Our IdentityOsner’s FC is not just a soccer club; it is a movement rooted in Haitian-American heritage, resilience, and community empowerment. The decision to make Belson Stadium our home field is a strategic and symbolic one. As a venue known for hosting prestigious collegiate and semi-professional matches, Belson provides the visibility, quality, and accessibility necessary for Osner’s FC to grow its footprint.“We are beyond proud to call Belson Stadium our home,” said J. Ronald Nazaire, President and General Manager of Osner’s FC. “This stadium isn’t just a field to us. It’s a platform, a place where we will write the first chapter of our history, showcase our talents, and invite our fans to join us in something special. We are building more than a team; we are building a culture, a community, and a legacy.”Inaugural Home ScheduleThe Osner’s FC home debut at Belson Stadium kicks off a thrilling slate of matches where the club will face some of the strongest teams in the conference:May 11 – Osner’s FC vs. New Haven UnitedJune 1 – Osner’s FC vs. New York ShockersJune 7 – Osner’s FC vs. American Soccer Club New YorkJune 15 – Osner’s FC vs. American Soccer Club New YorkJune 28 – Osner’s FC vs. Hartford CityAll matches will be played at Belson Stadium, where the club will deliver a professional soccer experience infused with culture, pride, and joy.Tickets Now AvailableTickets for Osner’s FC’s home games are now officially on sale and can be purchased through the team’s website or directly via: https://tickets.npsl.com/venues/8837 Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to be part of this historic debut season, where every match will bring unforgettable energy and entertainment.More Than a Game: A Cultural CelebrationOsner’s FC is proud to announce that each home match will feature a dynamic fusion of soccer and culture, transforming game day into a celebration of Haitian, Latino, and Caribbean music, traditions, and spirit. From the moment fans enter the stadium, they will be immersed in the rhythms of Kompa, Zouk, Merengue, Reggaeton, and Afro-Caribbean beats.Live DJs will make each game a cultural showcase that goes far beyond the final whistle. Local artists will also be invited to share their craft, offering fans an authentic experience that reflects the soul of New York City.“We want our home games to feel like a festival of unity and pride,” said Nazaire. “We are deeply connected to our Haitian roots, and we also celebrate the diverse cultures that make up our community. Soccer is our platform, but culture is our heartbeat. We’re creating an experience where people can feel seen, heard, and celebrated.”A Vision Rooted in PurposeThe launch of Osner’s FC’s inaugural season at Belson Stadium is about more than competitive matches. It represents a powerful step toward amplifying underrepresented voices in American soccer, providing a platform for Haitian-American and multicultural youth to dream, develop, and thrive.“Belson Stadium will not only host our games; it will host our movement,” added Nazaire. “We are here to inspire and lead by example to create a club that represents what’s possible when we invest in community, culture, and purpose. Every game will be an expression of who we are.”Osner’s FC is committed to building a pipeline from youth academies to professional pathways, and Belson Stadium will also serve as the backdrop for future academy showcases and development clinics. By integrating these efforts into matchday events, the club hopes to foster a connection between aspiring players and the professional game.Looking Ahead with Passion and PrideWith a robust coaching staff, a passionate supporter base, and a clear vision for community engagement, Osner’s FC is positioned to make a profound impact on the New York City soccer scene. The club is eager to fill the stands with energy, inspire with performance, and unite through shared cultural pride.Fans can expect a well-rounded game day experience that includes:Live pre-game and halftime music performancesMerchandise booths with exclusive gearBe Part of the LegacyOsner’s FC is inviting fans, families, and supporters from all backgrounds to help write the first chapter of this club’s story. Whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or new to the sport, game days at Belson Stadium will offer something for everyone.Supporters are encouraged to follow Osner’s FC on all platforms to stay up to date on player signings, community events, and behind-the-scenes content:Instagram: @osnersfcYouTube: Osner’s FCFacebook: Osner’s FCTwitter/X: @osnersfcAbout Osner’s FCFounded on values of community, culture, and competitive excellence, Osner’s FC is New York City’s premier Haitian-American initiated NPSL club. Established to develop talent, unify communities, and elevate the visibility of Haitian and multicultural soccer, Osner’s FC is set to leave a lasting legacy in New York City and beyond.As the only NPSL team in New York City, Osner’s FC is creating a platform for athletes, families, and fans to unite around a shared love for the beautiful game.Established in 2015, OSNER'S FC embodies strength, passion, resilience and dedication to the game. Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love. This crest reflects our unwavering competitive spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. known as "The Lions of New York City," we live by our motto:🚀 "Respect All, Fear None!"

