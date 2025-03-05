Osner’s FC Welcomes Pierre P. Joanis as Assistant Coach

Pierre P. Joanis Pierre P. Joanis-2 OSNER'S FC Logo embodies strength, passion, resilience and dedication to the game. Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love. Osner's FC Academy-PPJ

I want this club to be known for its resilience, structure, and ability to play dynamic and intelligent games.” — Pierre P. Joanis

BROOKLYN, QUEENS, BRONX, NEW YORK CITY, LONG ISLAND, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osner’s FC is proud to welcome Pierre P. Joanis as the club’s Assistant Coach. With a rich background in both playing and coaching at professional and collegiate levels, Joanis is set to bring his expertise, passion, and vision to help shape the club’s success in its inaugural NPSL and UPSL seasons.A Journey from Haiti to the United StatesBorn in Haiti, Pierre P. Joanis began his soccer career in the Haitian 2nd Division, where he showcased exceptional talent and quickly earned opportunities at higher levels. He played professionally for Cavally FC, De Leogane, and Valencia FC De Leogane in 2006, gaining invaluable experience competing at an elite level in Haiti’s soccer scene.His journey brought him to the United States, where he continued his passion for the game, making an impact both as a player and a coach. He served as Assistant Coach at Essex County College in New Jersey, where he helped mentor and develop young athletes at the collegiate level. He also founded DOZ FC, a New York-based soccer program dedicated to nurturing emerging talents and building a strong foundation for the future of sport in the city.Now, as he joins Osner’s FC, Joanis is determined to apply his vast experience to build a competitive, disciplined, and dynamic squad.A Vision for Success at Osner’s FCJoanis brings a deep commitment to player development, tactical strategy, and team cohesion. His approach emphasizes the importance of technical growth, mental resilience, and fostering a winning mindset among players.“I am truly fulfilled to join Osner’s FC at such a historic moment,” said Joanis. “This club is not just a soccer team; it is a movement, a project that aims to uplift players and unify my community through the sport we all love. My goal is to contribute to building a squad that competes with passion, intelligence, and relentless determination.”Joanis is eager to collaborate with Head Coach Christian Turizo, fellow Assistant Coach Michael Vasquez, and the rest of the staff to implement high-level training methods that will elevate Osner’s FC in its debut season.A Statement from Osner’s FC President J. Ronald NazaireOsner’s FC President and General Manager, J. Ronald Nazaire, expressed his confidence and excitement in bringing Joanis on board:“Pierre is a fantastic addition to our coaching staff. His Haitian roots, coupled with his extensive experience as both a player and a coach, bring an invaluable perspective to Osner’s FC. As a club deeply rooted in Haitian heritage and founded with the vision of elevating Haitian football, his presence further strengthens our commitment to this mission. His passion for the game and dedication to developing talent align perfectly with our core values. We believe in his ability to help inspire and elevate this team to greatness, fostering a culture of resilience, pride, and excellence that reflects the rich legacy of Haitian football. His arrival reinforces our mission to build a club that is not only competitive and disciplined but also a beacon for Haitian American footballers striving to make an impact at the highest levels.”A Future Built on Hard Work and DedicationJoanis is ready to instill a strong work ethic, tactical awareness, and a results-driven mentality in the squad. He plans to be hands-on with player development, training intensity, and strategic match preparation to ensure Osner’s FC competes at the highest level in both the NPSL and UPSL.“I want this club to be known for its resilience, structure, and ability to play a dynamic, intelligent game,” said Joanis. “We are here to win, to build a legacy, and to create opportunities for players to grow beyond their limits. This is a project that I believe in, and I am excited to bring my experience to help Osner’s FC succeed.”Join the JourneyAs Osner’s FC prepares for its historic inaugural season, the club is assembling a coaching staff and roster that embody excellence, commitment, and the hunger to succeed. Joanis’ appointment is another step toward building a strong foundation for long-term success.Stay connected with Osner’s FC for updates, match schedules, and news:• Instagram: @osnersfc• YouTube: Osner’s FC• Facebook: Osner’s FC• Twitter/X: @osnersfcAbout Osner’s FC Osner’s FC is New York City’s NPSL soccer club , dedicated to uniting the community through soccer, developing elite talent, and competing at the highest levels. As the only NPSL team in New York City, Osner’s FC is committed to creating a lasting legacy and inspiring future generations.Established in 2015, OSNER'S FC embodies strength, passion, resilience and dedication to the game. Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love. This crest reflects our unwavering competitive spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. known as "The Lions of New York City," we live by our motto:🚀 "Respect All, Fear None!"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.