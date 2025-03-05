Osner’s FC Welcomes Michael Vazquez as Assistant Coach

Michael Vasquez Michael Vasquez-2 OSNER'S FC Logo embodies strength, passion, resilience and dedication to the game. Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love. OSNER'S FC ACADEMY-1

Osner’s FC is thrilled to announce the addition of Michael Vazquez as the club’s new Assistant Coach.

BROOKLYN, QUEENS, BRONX, NEW YORK CITY, LONG ISLAND, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osner’s FC is thrilled to announce the addition of Michael Vazquez as the club’s new Assistant Coach. Vazquez brings a wealth of experience and a passion for player development, making him a key addition to the coaching staff as Osner’s FC prepares for its inaugural season in the NPSL and UPSL First Division. With a history of coaching multiple teams and leading championship-winning squads, Vazquez is ready to help elevate Osner’s FC to new heights.A Strong Coaching BackgroundMichael Vazquez holds License C, License B, and an additional coaching license from Colombia, making him a well-certified coach with international-level expertise. Since 2018, he has built an impressive resume, coaching at various levels and developing players who have gone on to compete at high levels.Vazquez has been instrumental in the growth of multiple soccer programs, having coached at Latino’s FC, where he successfully ran his own team, and New Amsterdam Academy, where he served as an assistant academy coach. His influence extended to New York Braveheart, where he took on the role of head coach, and Hofstra University Club Soccer, where he was an assistant coach, helping mold athletes into better players and leaders.Currently, Vazquez is the Director of Coaching at NY Dash, where he oversees youth development and tactical implementation. His most recent success came with NY Renegades, where he served as an assistant coach and played a key role in securing back-to-back conference championships.A Vision for SuccessMichael Vazquez joins Osner’s FC with a clear vision: to help the club develop a winning culture, foster elite player development, and create a team-first mentality that will ensure success both on and off the field. He is eager to help shape the future of Osner’s FC by implementing modern coaching techniques and building a competitive squad.“Joining Osner’s FC is an incredible opportunity. This is a club with ambition, passion, and a strong commitment to the game. I want to bring my experience to help mold players into not just great athletes, but also great individuals,” said Vazquez. “The goal is not only to compete but to dominate. I want our players to embrace a winning mentality and understand that success starts with discipline, hard work, and unity.”Developing the Next GenerationVazquez is a firm believer in youth development, having spent years working with academy players and helping young athletes transition to higher levels of play. His philosophy is centered around technical skill development, tactical awareness, and mental strength, ensuring that each player maximizes their potential both on and off the pitch.“My focus will be on creating a structured, professional environment where players can thrive. We will emphasize player development at every level, from tactical intelligence to physical conditioning,” said Vazquez. “Every session will be built around our philosophy of high intensity play, sharp decision-making, and teamwork.”His commitment to off-the-field player growth is equally important, as he seeks to mentor athletes in leadership, sportsmanship, and personal development. “Success in soccer is about more than just skill. It’s about mindset, responsibility, and perseverance. I want to prepare our players not just for this season, but for their future careers in soccer and beyond.”Osner’s FC’s Competitive AmbitionOsner’s FC is making waves as New York City’s only NPSL club, and the addition of Vazquez to the coaching staff strengthens the team’s competitive aspirations. With a squad preparing to compete at both the NPSL and UPSL levels, the club is focused on building a championship-caliber team and ensuring that every player is primed for success.J. Ronald Nazaire, President and General Manager of Osner’s FC, expressed his excitement about Vazquez joining the team: “Michael brings exactly what we need; passion, experience, and a proven ability to develop talent. His background speaks for itself, and we know that his leadership will be instrumental in taking Osner’s FC to the next level.”Looking AheadVazquez’s arrival marks a pivotal moment for Osner’s FC as they prepare for their debut season. His expertise, combined with the club’s commitment to hard work and excellence, sets the stage for a thrilling journey ahead.“I’m ready to get to work. We have a talented squad, and now it’s about maximizing that potential. I want our players to believe in themselves, push their limits, and play every match with intensity. The goal is to bring trophies to Osner’s FC, and I know we have what it takes to do that,” said Vazquez.With a solid foundation, a talented roster, and an experienced coaching staff, Osner’s FC is on track for success in 2025. The club welcomes Michael Vazquez with open arms and looks forward to an exciting future under his guidance.Stay Connected with Osner’s FCFollow Osner’s FC for the latest updates, match schedules, and team news:• Instagram: @osnersfc• YouTube: Osner’s FC• Facebook: Osner’s FC• Twitter/X: @osnersfcAbout Osner’s FCOsner’s FC is New York City only NPSL soccer club, dedicated to uniting the community through soccer and developing elite talent. As New York City’s only NPSL team, Osner’s FC is committed to competing at the highest levels and building a strong foundation for future success.Established in 2015, OSNER'S FC embodies strength, passion, resilience and dedication to the game. Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love. This crest reflects our unwavering competitive spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. known as " The Lions of New York City ," we live by our motto:🚀 "Respect All, Fear None!"

