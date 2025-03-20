MPD Seeking Theft Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a theft from a motor vehicle in Northwest.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, at approximately 3:00 am., First District officers responded to the 800 block of 4th Street, Northwest, for the report of a theft from auto. The victim reported that the suspect stole property from their vehicle before fleeing the scene.



The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25034590

###