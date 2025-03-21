Colorado Awards Axis Integrated Mental Health Prestigious Best of Mile High™ Award Two Years In a Row

Husband and Wife Cofounders Christopher and Liesl Perez have added Colorado Companies to Watch to their 2024 award wins. The 266K Project motto: stigma hides them; love brings them back. Axis' logo features a succulent, which grows despite adverse conditions. It symbolizes the growth that all patients are capable of.

No Judges. No Politics. Just Patients Who Voted for Their Lives.

Stigma hides them; Love brings them back.” — Liesl Perez

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axis Integrated Mental Health just won Best Mental Wellness Clinic in the Best of Mile High Awards—for the second year in a row.

Unlike other awards, this one isn’t chosen by a judging panel. It’s earned only through nominations, votes, and patient reviews. That means the people we serve—the ones fighting through depression, burnout, trauma, and anxiety every day—made this happen.

It’s a powerful reminder that mental health matters more than ever in Colorado. That compassion and courage are stronger than stigma. Every vote was a voice for change. Every nomination a lifeline. Every review a ripple of hope. And for the 266,000 Coloradans experiencing serious thoughts of suicide each year—the equivalent of Lakewood and Boulder combined—this award is about more than recognition. It’s about survival. It’s about building a mental health system that actually works and converts patients to advocates embracing their power to help others.

We call this the 266K Project—our commitment to turning the tide on Colorado’s suicide crisis by empowering everyone to help those suffering in silence. We’re opening our marketing and operations playbooks to enable more doctors, mental health clinics, and therapists to learn our secrets to success through our Practice Power Workshops. And we’re sharing guides to starting the conversation on mental health with anyone who can help others find their way to their first step to healing, whether it’s through our leading-edge, insurance-covered treatments or anyone who can be found in our free 266K Project Directory.

If you’re one of the people who voted, who shared your story, or who showed up for your own healing: this award is yours, too.

This honor joins a growing list of recognition for our mission and impact, including being named ColoradoBiz Magazine’s Top Startup of the Year, Top 100 Woman-Owned Business, Colorado Company to Watch, Top 200 Privately Held Company, and Top 50 Family-Owned Business. We’re also proud to be one of the top Spravato-certified clinics in Colorado. And through it all, we've written off over $400,000 in pro bono care—because no one should be denied help just because of cost.

Thank you for believing in a better future for mental health in Colorado and congratulations to the other 2 clinics that were in the Top 3. We’re just getting started, and far more importantly, we're ready to help your loved ones today. Stigma hides them, but love can bring them back.

The 266K Project

