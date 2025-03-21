Celebrate Self-Care with JUARA: March Deals on Skincare and Wellness Products

JUARA’s Candlenut Body Polish is a natural exfoliator that scrubs away dead skin cells to reveal a smooth and glowy complexion. “Jamu Lifestyle: The Indonesian Herbal Wellness Tradition” is an award-winning book filled with stories, illustrations, and recipes for healthy and mindful living.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, a skincare and wellness company rooted in ancient healing traditions and the transformative power of self-care, is offering promotions this month.

Until March 31, 2025, customers who spend more than $75 on JUARA’s website will receive a complimentary full-sized Candlenut Body Polish. This dual-action scrub is designed to rejuvenate dry, dull, or rough skin, providing a spa-like experience from the comfort of home. Formulated as a 2-in-1 exfoliator and moisturizer, it gently buffs away dead skin cells while deeply hydrating, leaving the skin smooth, soft, and radiant. Suitable for all skin types, it can be used in or out of the shower for a full-body glow or as a targeted treatment for dry areas such as hands, heels, and elbows.

The Candlenut Body Polish is a beloved staple within JUARA’s skincare lineup, known for its rich, nourishing texture and ability to transform the skin’s appearance. It’s infused with their signature Candlenut fragrance, a warm and comforting blend of tropical greens, freesia, bergamot, rose, jasmine, and coconut, which offers mood-boosting benefits.

In addition to the ongoing promotion, JUARA will be hosting a limited-time flash sale from March 20 to March 23, offering 15% off its entire Wellness Collection. This Collection is curated to support balance and vitality through holistic healing and self-care rituals. Among the featured products is their Soothing Island Comfort Green Tea, a calming and mood-boosting blend that brings together antioxidant-rich Sencha green tea with pineapple, ginger, and turmeric. Designed to be enjoyed hot or iced, this blend provides a moment of tranquility while supporting joint health and overall well-being.

The Wellness Collection reflects JUARA’s commitment to integrating traditional Indonesian wellness into modern lifestyles, making it easier for individuals to embrace self-care in a meaningful way. By offering this flash sale, JUARA aims to encourage customers to explore the benefits of natural healing through thoughtfully formulated products that nourish both body and mind.

These March promotions showcase JUARA’s dedication to empowering individuals through rituals that nourish both body and mind. By combining botanically inspired skincare with holistic wellness, JUARA continues to share the essence of self-care rooted in tradition, making everyday moments feel both restorative and luxurious.

The JUARA Story of Jamu

