Hirsch Wine Group implements automated bottling line, modernising Australian winemaking process

Ben Hirsch with bottling line Hirsch storage facility Hirsch Hill view

YARRA VALLEY, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hirsch Wine Group , a rapidly expanding family-run company that supports the wine industry with a comprehensive suite of services has taken a significant leap in modernising wine production, with the introduction of a multi-million dollar, fully automated bottling line and expansion of its facilities to include 6,000 square meters of temperature-controlled storage.Based in the heart of the Yarra Valley, this investment will position Hirsch Wine Group as an industry leader, offering the region a comprehensive and cost-effective end-to-end service integrating winemaking, bottling and storage all under one roof.The new 100% automated Italian Alfatek bottling line is capable of producing up to 2,500 bottles per hour, handling the entire process robotically, from glass to cork to pallet with superior precision and efficiency. The system’s flexibility meets both high-volume needs and smaller batch runs, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of winemakers and businesses.Ben Hirsch, CEO of Hirsch Wine Group, sees this move as part of a broader push to modernise the traditionally conservative wine industry. At just 27 years old, he’s proud to represent the new guard — a generation of young winemakers redefining the status quo with fresh ideas and tech-forward philosophies.“The wine industry has long operated with old-school practices, but we’re pushing the boundaries by integrating advanced technology and automation into the winemaking process,” says Hirsch.“This is a natural progression as we expand—by streamlining our bottling operations, we’re optimising the entire production process, enhancing both the quality and efficiency of what we offer.”The new automated bottling line is just one element of Hirsch Wine Group’s broader, forward-thinking strategy to consolidate various stages of the wine production process into a single, seamless service offering. In addition to the state-of-the-art bottling line, the Group have purchased and renovated an old neighbouring chicken farm to create an expansive, thermoregulated storage space, offering winemakers a true end-to-end solution.This integration of bottling and storage provides significant advantages to clients, eliminating the need for additional third-party storage and transportation costs—expenses that can easily run into the tens of thousands of dollars for independent wineries.“Wineries that typically outsource their bottling and then need to transport their wine to another facility for storage are also faced with high costs and added risks of quality degradation during transport. By offering transportation and storage directly alongside our bottling services, we’re providing an incredibly streamlined, cost-effective solution for our clients that safeguards the integrity of their wine”, says Hirsch.Hirsch Wine Group’s automated bottling line is programmed to produce up to 20,000 bottles over 8 hours, based on client demand. The installation was completed in one month, with Ben prioritising a deep understanding of the technology for himself and his team.“We didn’t just want to implement the technology; we wanted to make sure we had the best knowledge and expertise to operate it efficiently. The process has been very smooth, and the challenges we’ve faced have been rectified immediately by the industry professionals at Grapeworks —our focus is always on continuous improvement and ensuring we are maximising the potential of the technology.”While automation has optimised efficiency and scalability, Hirsch Wine Group and its beloved winery Hirsch Hill which produces its own award-winning range and is home to Hirsch Wine Group HQ, remain firmly committed to maintaining the integrity of its wines.“Winemaking and automation are two very different processes, but they are both equally important,” says Ben. “Our team is diverse and experienced, with each member contributing to both elements. We make sure that, while technology drives efficiency, the focus on high-quality winemaking is always our priority”Hirsch Wine Group's growth in scale and its dedication to quality will be crucial as it continues to serve both boutique wineries and large multinational companies. Through a combination of high-quality production and innovative automation, it positions itself as a valuable partner for winemakers seeking reliability, efficiency, and cost savings.Looking ahead, Hirsch Wine Group is focused on further expanding its bottling line and storage capabilities. The company plans to continue optimising efficiencies in the winemaking process by incorporating more advanced technologies and enhancing its service offerings for both small and large-scale wine producers."As the wine industry evolves, we’re not just leading the way—we’re setting a new standard. As one of the fastest-growing wine companies in the industry, we are raising the bar, delivering an end-to-end service that reshapes the status quo and challenges the industry’s traditional limits."To learn more about Hirsch Wine Group, visit their website at www.hirschhill.com To learn more about Hirsch Wine Group’s winery and label, visit Hirsch Hill. ABOUT HIRSCH WINE GROUPHirsch Wine Group, a family-owned and operated company since 1998, is a premier provider in the wine industry. We offer comprehensive winemaking, bottling, and storage services, and manage an esteemed portfolio of award-winning brands. After years of being a client to a contract winemaker, as well as later providing contract winemaking services to clients, Hirsch Wine Group owner, Ben Hirsch recognised a significant gap in the industry. He saw the inefficiencies and high costs of coordinating with multiple companies for each step of the process, from transport to quality control. This inspired him to create a service that integrated winemaking, bottling, and storage under one roof. This innovative approach became the cornerstone of Hirsch Wine Group, simplifying operations for wineries and delivering high-quality, transparent, and cost-effective solutions.ABOUT HIRSCH HILLHirsch Hill, founded in 1980, is a family-owned winery in the Yarra Valley, Victoria. Initially established as a thoroughbred farm, Hirsch Hill pivoted to grape-growing and wine production in 1998. Known for producing high-quality wines, Hirsch Hill embraces innovation and technology in viticulture and winemaking practices.

