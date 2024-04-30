Ocean pollution awareness is making waves at this interactive Holey Moley art installation

The Hidden Sea and Funlab have teamed up to create an interactive mini-golf game, showing the effects of plastic in the ocean

AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 22 March 2024 – Consumers will get a glimpse of what sea creatures endure in their daily lives in a new collaboration between wine company The Hidden Sea and masters of fun, Holey Moley Golf Club.The Hidden Sea, a premium Australian wine company that works with the ReSea Project to remove and recycle plastic from the ocean, is set to take over Holey Moley as part art-installation, part eye-opening call-to-action. Through the brand’s takeover of the shipwreck-themed “Shark Hole”, players will experience the challenge of trying to hit a hole-in-one while their movements are encumbered by obstacles, trash and barriers — similar to how modern-day sea life struggle to survive in an ocean of plastic. The partnership aims to raise awareness around the issue of ocean pollution, using a creative display that is designed to shock, intrigue and start conversations.The Hidden Sea’s co-founder Justin Moran said: "At The Hidden Sea, we believe in the power of partnerships to drive positive change. By teaming up with Holey Moley Golf Club, we’re leveraging the influence of their powerful brand and engaged audience to shine a light on the critical issue of ocean pollution.“The team at Holey Moley has been awesome – they’ve let us take over the hole and add our distinctive Hidden Sea messaging to the space, creating an immersive experience that will drive home the problem we are helping to solve.”The Shark Hole has received an attention-grabbing makeover featuring hanging bottles, discarded fishing nets, plastic waste and a shark with a mouth full of trash aiming to highlight the good work FunLab and The Hidden Sea are doing to help remove plastic waste from the ocean. Together, the brands will do their part to clean up the sea and in the coming 12 months, are aiming to remove an additional 100,000 bottles of plastic.To date, Aussies have been incredibly supportive of The Hidden Sea’s mission and will continue being instrumental in helping the brand reach its ambitious goal of eliminating 1 billion plastic bottles from the ocean by 2030:“From June to December 2023, by consuming our wines, Aussies contributed to 1,117,995 bottles of plastic being removed from the ocean, which is 18,633kg of plastic…about a garbage truck full of bottles. And in 2024, we’re forecasting to remove another 1.2million bottles, therefore totalling 2,317,995 from Australian consumers alone!” said Moran.Thanks to this partnership, consumers can have fun while saving the ocean, with each purchase of The Hidden Sea wine at Holey Moley going towards removing plastic from the sea.There are two ways to score big during your visit to the Shark Hole. Show up in ocean-themed garb — like your favourite squid hat or shark suit — and post a photo to Instagram, tagging @thehiddenseawine and @holeymoleygolf, to win free games of mini golf, delicious food from the Holey Moley menu and The Hidden Sea experiences. Sea-wear not your style? Get in on the fun by scoring a hole-in-one (easy, right?). Holey Moley is offering a free glass of Hidden Sea wine to anyone who has a video to back up their claim.Aussies can get shooting, scoring and sipping at the new holes available in four Australian venues: Alexandria, Sydney; Northbridge, Perth; Southbank, Melbourne; and Wintergarden, Brisbane; until June 2024.Distributed by Oatley Fine Wine Merchants in Australia, The Hidden Sea wines are available across New Zealand, Australia and the U.S. — in Holey Moley locations, plus leading bars, restaurants and bottle stores.ENDSAbout The Hidden Sea:The Hidden Sea is a wine brand with a clear promise: for every bottle of The Hidden Sea sold, they remove and recycle the equivalent-in-weight of 10 plastic bottles from the ocean. Since July 2020, they’ve removed over 23 million bottles (371,166 kg) and have the audacious goal of removing 1 billion bottles by 2030.@thehiddenseawineAbout Funlab:Funlab is Australia’s premiere creator of competitive socialising experiences.From arcades, bowling alleys, mini-golf and much more, Funlab believes in taking familiar concepts and transforming them into immersive worlds of fun where people can connect in real life. Magnifying every small detail to create extraordinary experiences, Funlab operates 51 venues across 9 brands and over 2,400 employees.Opening Hours:7 days a week, 10am - lateHoley MoleyStrictly over 18’s from 8pmW: https://www.holeymoley.com.au FB: https://www.facebook.com/holeymoleygolf/ IG: https://www.instagram.com/holeymoleygolf/ Media Contact | Garrett McNamara | garrett@moderncurrency.com.au