Montague is ready for its fourth Ambrosia™ season with volumes increasing compared to last year
Leading Australian fresh produce business, Montague, is forecasting 275,500 kilograms of Ambrosia™ apples to be packed, with consumer sentiment strong.VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Australian fresh produce business, Montague, is harvesting a larger Ambrosia™ apple crop compared to last season.
With over 275,500 kilograms of Ambrosia™ apples forecast to be packed by Montague, the team anticipates a strong result as the trees have matured. Consumer sentiment for this apple is strong with the light crunch and aroma being of great appeal to a wide variety of people. The Ambrosia™ apple is the most fragrant in the Montague range.
Montague is proud to manage over 100,000 trees growing, across almost 40 hectares of land, on 15 different sites across Australia. The trees themselves are medium-sized and can reach a height of about 3 metres.
Characterised by their beautiful pinkish-white blossoms in the spring, which transform into medium- sized, red-blushed fruits in the autumn, Ambrosia™ apple trees require well-drained soil and full sun exposure to thrive. With the proper care and maintenance from growers, these trees will provide bountiful harvests of delicious fruit for years to come.
Montague and its network of partners are situated in the following Australian regions: Yarra Valley (VIC), Batlow (NSW), Adelaide Hills (SA), Stanthorpe (QLD) and Tamar and Huon Valley (TAS).
“The 2023/24 growing season featured high rainfall and humidity across much of the growing regions, creating some management issues for growers. However, the warm, and mostly dry late summer period was ideal for pollination and has assisted in the development of a larger crop of great eating fruit. We can expect to begin harvesting it in the first half of March,” said Rowan Little, Chief Innovation Officer.
Ambrosia™ apples are 100% hand-picked and grown to strict specifications to guarantee the fruit meets brand standards, ensuring people can enjoy consistent, quality produce.
“Last year, we received a lot of positive feedback from consumers about Ambrosia’s™ low acidity. These apples were particularly enjoyed as a fresh and healthy snack or sliced and paired with cheese. And we were excited to see our brand ambassador, Alice Zaslavsky release a ‘snackification’ tip – citing AmbrosiaTM with cheese - one of her most popular posts for 2023! ‘Snackification’ is a huge trend with the rise of snacking, particularly in Gen Z and those seeking a mood booster,” said Angela Bracken, Senior Marketing Manager.
Ambrosia™ apples will be available at selected Woolworths - on the Eastern seaboard from March 6, Coles, Costco and green grocers.
Background Information:
Montague is one of Australia’s leading fresh produce businesses. Founded by William (Bill) Montague (OAM) in 1948, activities include fruit production and packing, food sales and marketing, and the provision of storage and logistics services. The Montague team and their network of national and global horticulture partners are dedicated to developing innovation in the industry and educating consumers about the world of fresh produce.
