Gov. Pillen and State Agencies Continue to Monitor Weather Response

LINCOLN, NE – A day of wild winter weather has resulted in school and event cancellations, snow-packed roads, blizzard conditions, power outages, downed trees and other challenges across the state. Governor Jim Pillen said his office and relevant state agencies will continue to monitor ongoing conditions. In addition to state services, officials have been in contact with power companies, as they work to restore electricity to their customers.

Interstate 80 has been closed across a wide swath of Nebraska in both the east and westbound lanes, due to impassable conditions caused by low visibility, snow debris, downed powerlines and vehicles left on the roadway. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has deployed additional resources to the areas impacted most by this storm and are dedicated to restoring travel as conditions improve.

All motorists should limit travel, if possible, which will allow first responders and essential workers to continue their work. Drivers can stay up to date on the latest road closures at: https://www.511.nebraska.gov . There, users will find a map with the most recent road conditions, including links to cameras.

Anyone who finds themselves stranded or in need of assistance can dial *55 or 1-800-525-5555 to reach the Nebraska State Patrol's Highway Helpline. As of 5pm today, state troopers have responded to 22 crashes and 342 motorist assists across the state.

Individuals experiencing other emergencies resulting from the recent weather should call 911 for local emergency response service.