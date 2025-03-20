Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Attends Trump Education EO Signing Ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement regarding President Donald J. Trump’s U.S. Department of Education executive order. He was invited to the White House and attended the signing ceremony.

“Our kids and grandkids must be a priority, because they are Nebraska’s future,” said Gov. Pillen. “Since the Department of Education was formed as a standalone entity in 1980, we’ve seen its budget and workforce bloat – but the U.S. has not seen improved outcomes for students, parents or classrooms. Our kids’ education and our teachers are too important for us to keep pursuing mediocre results that cost us billions. The best thing we can do to help families and schools is to increase local influence and restore decision making to those nearest our students -- because they care the most. This is a pro-kid, pro-parent, pro-teacher, pro-school position.”

Additionally, Gov. Pillen met with Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and other Trump Administration officials to promote Nebraska agriculture and industry.

“Building these relationships is critical for our state,” continued Gov. Pillen. “The good folks in the Trump Administration are working hard to serve our country, and the state of Nebraska looks forward to partnering with them in many more ways.”

