Industry Leader, Wayne Starling, Joins OGARAJETS to Drive Sales Growth and Innovation

Wayne Starling - Director of Sales for OGARAJETS

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OGARAJETS is pleased to announce that industry veteran Wayne Starling has joined the company as Director of Sales, bringing more than 25 years of expertise in aviation finance, sales, and leadership. In this role, Starling will focus on strengthening the company’s sales organization, driving strategic growth, and enhancing the client experience.“Wayne’s reputation and impact in the aviation industry are unparalleled,” said Johnny Foster, President & CEO of OGARAJETS. “His leadership, expertise, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our sales organization and deliver best-in-class service to our clients.”Prior to joining OGARAJETS, Starling served as Executive Director of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), where he played a pivotal role in expanding the organization’s global reach and leading its AircraftExchange.com marketing portal. His distinguished career also includes serving as Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager for PNC Aviation Finance, where he specialized in aviation finance for over 25 years.A recognized leader in business aviation, Starling has held board positions with the National Aircraft Resale Association (NARA) and the National Aviation Finance Association (NAFA) and was a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Leadership Council. His contributions to the industry have been recognized with Lifetime Achievement Awards from both NAFA (2018) and IADA (2024).“I’m excited to join OGARAJETS and be part of a team known for its integrity, expertise, and client-focused approach,” said Starling. “I look forward to building on the company’s success and further strengthening its sales organization.”Beyond his professional achievements, Starling is known for his love of golf and dedication to family.About OGARAJETSFounded in 1980 and based in Atlanta, OGARAJETS provides comprehensive and attentive service for aircraft acquisitions and sales for clients worldwide. The company has overseen $8 billion in new and pre-owned aircraft transactions and has worked with stakeholders in 50 countries. Beyond its financial strength and operational excellence, OGARAJETS is known for its integrity and client-first approach, earning a level of trust that is rare in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.