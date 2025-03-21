Jason Slagle, President of CNWR, Receives Prestigious GTIA Cybersecurity Leadership Award

Jason Slagle Receives GTIA Award for Cyber Security Jason Slagle, Washington D.C. - The Global Technology and Innovation Association (GTIA) CNWR Inc. IT Consultants

Jason Slagle, President of CNWR, received the Cybersecurity Leadership Award from GTIA for his outstanding contributions and leadership in cybersecurity.

Small businesses are underrepresented in cybersecurity. We at CNWR are happy to use our culture of giving back and education to improve security for small businesses and the managed services industry.” — Jason Slagle, President CNWR Inc.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Technology and Innovation Association (GTIA) has announced that Jason Slagle, President of CNWR , has been awarded the prestigious Cybersecurity Leadership Award. This award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of cybersecurity and have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the industry.Slagle has been instrumental in driving the company's success in the cybersecurity sector. Under his leadership, CNWR has specialized in providing business IT support services tailored to industries and organizations facing cybersecurity challenges in regulated environments. Slagle's innovative vision and strategic expertise have positioned CNWR as a leader in the fight against cyber threats.The GTIA Cybersecurity Leadership Award is a testament to Slagle's dedication and expertise in cybersecurity. Slagle’s commitment to staying at the forefront of emerging technologies and his ability to effectively lead his team have been crucial in CNWR's success. His leadership has also been recognized by his peers in the industry, who have praised his contributions to the advancement of cybersecurity.Jason Slagle's leadership and expertise have positioned CNWR for success and made a significant impact in the fight against cyber threats. As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, Slagle's leadership will continue to be crucial in ensuring the safety and security of all online businesses.CNWR, Inc., founded in 1995, is a leading IT consulting firm serving Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Specializing in tailored technology solutions, they offer services like managed IT, cloud computing, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and more. Supporting industries such as manufacturing, veterinary practices, and small businesses, CNWR is dedicated to empowering clients through innovative and reliable IT services guided by core values of integrity, collaboration, and continuous improvement.GTIA is a global, vendor-neutral nonprofit dedicated to empowering the IT channel. It provides members with reliable resources, and invaluable networking opportunities and establishes industry standards to help build secure, sustainable businesses. Representing a network of over 2,000 companies worldwide, GTIA continues its mission as the successor to the CompTIA Community.

