Heroic Technologies Launches Secure AI Offering with Hatz.ai

Heroic Technologies Launches Secure AI Offering in Partnership with Hatz.ai to Enhance Data Privacy and Compliance for Businesses

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heroic Technologies , a leader in technology solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new Secure AI solution in partnership with Hatz.ai. This cutting-edge offering empowers businesses to securely leverage AI language models while ensuring data privacy and regulatory compliance. The partnership reflects Heroic Technologies' dedication to simplifying the complexities of technology, cybersecurity, and compliance for its clients.As artificial intelligence transforms industries, businesses face growing challenges in managing and safeguarding their AI models. Heroic Technologies' Secure AI solution addresses these concerns head-on. By collaborating with Hatz.ai—a trusted AI platform—, Heroic Technologies delivers a secure and compliant AI solution designed to protect sensitive data and meet regulatory requirements, including GDPR and CCPA.The Secure AI offering combines advanced encryption, powerful access controls, and a user-friendly interface to ensure data privacy while allowing businesses to integrate AI into their operations seamlessly. This comprehensive solution will enable businesses to confidently adopt AI technologies without compromising security or compliance."Organizations often find themselves in two risky scenarios: either avoiding AI entirely and falling behind competitors, or allowing employees to use random, unsecured AI tools without proper policies in place,” said Nick Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder of Heroic Technologies. “Both situations pose significant security and compliance challenges. Through our partnership with Hatz.ai, we’re changing the game. We’re offering businesses a secure, organizationally managed AI solution that supports multiple large language models—like ChatGPT and Google Gemini—without locking them into a single platform. With low-code automation, it’s like having ‘infinite interns’ to streamline everyday tasks, all while ensuring compliance and security."This innovative solution marks a milestone in Heroic Technologies' mission to deliver forward-thinking solutions that help businesses thrive. The Secure AI offering allows organizations to harness the power of AI confidently, driving growth and innovation while staying secure and compliant.For more information about Heroic Technologies’ Secure AI solution, visit http://www.heroictec.com/ or contact their team for details.

