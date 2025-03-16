Nick Stevens, CEO of Heroic Technologies, Releases New Book on Cybersecurity Laws and Compliance Standards

This is a must-read book for any business navigating the evolving landscape of cybersecurity laws and compliance requirements.

Cyberattacks are relentless. Now, the law is catching up, and businesses must adapt. If you’re willing to invest in security and compliance, you’ll earn your customers’ trust.” — Nick Stevens

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder of Heroic Technologies , has announced the release of a groundbreaking new book, co-written with the industry's top cybersecurity experts. Titled " Technology Legislation is Coming: Is Your Business Ready? " this insightful guide addresses the critical challenges businesses face in navigating emerging tech regulations and helps companies navigate the rapidly changing world of cybersecurity laws and compliance requirements.As cyber threats continue to escalate, businesses of all sizes are grappling with the risks of data breaches and growing concerns around privacy. Governments worldwide are responding with stricter regulations to protect sensitive information, creating a complex legal landscape that can overwhelm small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with limited resources or expertise.In "Technology Legislation is Coming: Is Your Business Ready?" Nick Stevens and his co-authors deliver practical, easy-to-implement strategies for compliance with cybersecurity laws. The book addresses critical topics such as data protection, privacy regulations, and risk management. It also dives into the latest cybersecurity trends and best practices, equipping businesses with the tools to stay ahead of emerging threats. “Technology evolves rapidly, and cyberattacks are relentless. Now, the law is catching up, and businesses must adapt,” Stevens explained. “If you’re willing to invest in security and compliance, you’ll earn your customers’ trust. If not, they’ll turn to a competitor who does.”With more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Stevens has enhanced numerous businesses' cybersecurity defenses. His deep expertise makes this book an essential guide for companies aiming to stay secure and compliant.“Technology Legislation is Coming: Is Your Business Ready?” is now available through major online retailers. To learn more about the book and Heroic Technologies’s services, visit www.heroictec.com . With this essential guide, you can stay proactive and prepare your business for the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.