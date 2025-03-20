Public Comment Sought on Maine’s IDEA Part B Application

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking comments from the public on its annual application for federal funds under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which covers services to children aged 3-22 with disabilities.

The application, which covers Maine fiscal year 2026 (starting July 1, 2025), is posted on the Maine DOE’s website. Pending the State’s receipt of the finalized federal award for the coming year, the Part B budget is estimated on the basis of Maine’s current award. The documents associated with the application will be posted from March 20, 2025, through May 16, 2025.

Written comments will be accepted from Monday, April 1, 2025, until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2025. Please send comments to Erin Frazier, Maine DOE Director of Special Services Birth to 22, at erin.frazier@maine.gov or 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333.