Comer Announces Full Committee Markup on March 25

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Tuesday, March 25th at 10:00 am ET to consider a series of legislation.

WHAT: Full Committee Markup

H.R. 1295, the Reorganizing Government Act of 2025: This bill amends the Reorganization Act Amendments of 1984 to renew and extend through December 2026 the authority of the President to propose a government reorganization plan of which Congress must consider via an up or down vote on a joint resolution of approval within 90 calendar days.

H.R. 1210, the Protecting Taxpayers’ Wallet Act: This bill would charge federal labor organizations for their use of agency resources as well as official time. Specifically, Federal agencies would assess public sector labor organizations a fee to utilize agency resources and any official union time used by all labor representatives affiliated with such labor organization.

H.R. ___, the Preserving Presidential Management Authority Act: This bill amends Title 5, Chapter 71 (Labor-Management Relations) of U.S. Code to stipulate that provisions of public sector union Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) can be terminated by an incoming President. This bill would also stipulate that a provision of a CBA that conflicts with a newly issued Executive Order or Presidential Memorandum (or agency guidance to implement such an E.O. or Memorandum), as determined by the President or head of an agency, would no longer be considered binding.

H.R. 2174, the Paycheck Protection Act: This bill would prohibit federal agencies, including the U.S. Postal Service, from withholding union dues, fees, and political contributions from employee paychecks.

H.R. 2193, the FEHB Protection Act of 2025: This bill would require federal agencies to verify that an employee is eligible to add a family member to their Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) health coverage plan. The bill also directs $80 million in audit funding be derived from the FEHBP trust fund to conduct the required audit. This ensures that the audit takes place, thus allowing for the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to provide a score of $2.1 billion in mandatory savings over ten years.

H.R. ___, the Federal Accountability Committee for Transparency (FACT) Act: This bill amends the CARES Act of 2020 to extend the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) through December 31, 2026 and to change the name of the Committee to the Fraud Prevention and Accountability Committee (FPAC). The PRAC conducts oversight of pandemic relief funds and leverages data analytics capabilities for agency inspectors general.

H.R. 2056, the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act: This bill would nullify any statute, ordinance, policy, or practice of the D.C. government which restricts any entity or official from (1) providing citizenship or immigration status of any individual to any Federal, state, or local governmental entity or (2) complying with a lawful request by the Department of Homeland Security under sections 236 or 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, including complying with detainers or notifying about the release of any individual.

H.Res. 187, Of inquiry requesting the President to transmit certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to employment decisions regarding federal employees and inspectors general of agencies.

H.Res. 186, Of inquiry requesting the President to transmit certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to Elon Musk’s role with the federal government and related information.

DATE: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.