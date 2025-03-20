Festivities in Honor of World Water Day will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, March 20 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Special enrollment for health insurance through Maryland Health Connection will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Ana Arriaza, manager of partnership and engagement at the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection; Carmen Hernández, Wheaton senior leader network builder at Impact Silver Spring; Leslie Martinez, program manager at Montgomery Health Connection; Alex Cartagena, program manager at Tree of Hope Association; and Mohamed Ghariani, addiction specialist at Tree of Hope Association. The show will air on Friday, March 21 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonia will highlight World Water Day, hosted in partnership with the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, Montgomery Parks, the Latino Health Initiative, Impact Silver Spring, Defensores de la Cuenca, and other local organizations. Residents are invited to join the festivities on Saturday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wheaton Regional Park. This event is a wonderful opportunity to support local artisans who create piñatas from recycled materials, and to learn how to protect our parks, rivers and streams. There will also be fishing activities for children, and more.

The second segment of the show will focus on special enrollment for health insurance through Maryland Health Connection. Individuals who experience certain life events may qualify to enroll outside the annual open enrollment period. Qualifying life events include getting married or divorced, having a child, moving to Maryland, losing job-based coverage, or becoming ineligible for Medicaid or the Maryland Children's Health Program (MCHP). Ms. Martinez will provide details about the enrollment process, available assistance in multiple languages, and contact information. For help with health insurance applications or to schedule an appointment, call 240-777-1825. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The radio show will wrap up with a feature on the Tree of Hope Association, a Rockville-based peer organization dedicated to assisting the recovery community in finding their path to a new way of life. They offer one-on-one peer services certified by the state of Maryland, along with peer training and supervision. Mr. Cartagena and Mr. Ghariani will discuss the various recovery programs available at no cost.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.