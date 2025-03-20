Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3001161
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2025 at 1338 hours.
STREET: Vermont Route 7A
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Highland Woods Drive
WEATHER: Cloudy and 62 degrees.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher R. Landis
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, MS
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Mercedes Benz
VEHICLE MODEL: E Class
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 7A and Highland Woods Drive in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed that Christopher R. Landis had been driving erratically while passing vehicles and went off the roadway crashing into an embankment a short time later.
Landis sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Landis was subsequently issued the below VCVC's as well as a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 05/05/2025 for negligent operation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038 (Roadways laned for traffic) 23 VSA 601 (No License)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2025 at 0830 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
