Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B3001161                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2025 at 1338 hours.

STREET: Vermont Route 7A

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Highland Woods Drive

WEATHER:        Cloudy and 62 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher R. Landis

AGE: 50  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, MS

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercedes Benz

VEHICLE MODEL: E Class

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash in the area of Route 7A and Highland Woods Drive in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed that Christopher R. Landis had been driving erratically while passing vehicles and went off the roadway crashing into an embankment a short time later. 

 

Landis sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Landis was subsequently issued the below VCVC's as well as a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 05/05/2025 for negligent operation.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038 (Roadways laned for traffic) 23 VSA 601 (No License)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A       

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 








