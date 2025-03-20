Back-to-back busts: U.S. Border Patrol hits drug smugglers hard in 24-hour takedown

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector intercepted two drug smuggling attempts in less than 24 hours, seizing 139.1 pounds of narcotics with a combined street value of more than $784,000.

The first incident occurred March 17 at 2:52 p.m. when agents from the San Clemente Station stopped a suspicious vehicle. After a brief interview, the driver consented to a search, during which agents found a duffel bag containing plastic-wrapped packages consistent with smuggled narcotics. The driver was arrested on suspicion of narcotics smuggling, and both the vehicle and narcotics were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station. A further inspection revealed 29 packages weighing a total of 56.21 pounds. The narcotics tested positive for heroin (34.83 pounds, $189,600), fentanyl (16.20 pounds, $95,550), and cocaine (5.18 pounds, $29,375). The estimated street value of the seized drugs was over $314,000. The driver was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and faces federal prosecution under Title 21, U.S.C. Section 841(a)(1) for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The vehicle was seized.

Border Patrol agents discover a mixed load of illicit narcotics on March 17, 2025.

The second bust occurred March 18 at 6:25 a.m. when agents conducted another vehicle stop at the San Clemente Station. Following a brief interview, agents requested permission to search the vehicle, deploying a K-9 unit to assist. They discovered two duffel bags containing narcotics packages. A total of 30 packages weighing 82.89 pounds tested positive for cocaine, with an estimated street value of $470,000. The driver and narcotics were taken into custody by the DEA for federal prosecution, and Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

Border Patrol agents discover and seize a large quantity of cocaine on March 18, 2025.

“These back-to-back enforcement actions demonstrate the exceptional skill and commitment of our agents,” said Jeffrey D. Stalnaker, Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector. “In addition to securing our nation’s borders, the Border Patrol helps protect American lives by disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics.”

In fiscal year 2025, the San Diego Sector has seized 906 pounds of cocaine, 157 pounds of fentanyl, and 19 pounds of heroin.