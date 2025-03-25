Reverend Barbara Lane, Wins Prestigious Gold Medal at the 2025 Illumination Book Awards for "Broken Water"

Barbara Lane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverend Barbara Lane has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal at the 2025 Illumination Book Awards for her book Broken Water: An Extraordinary True Story. The Illumination Book Awards, which honor excellence in Christian publishing, recognize Lane’s remarkable contribution to faith-based literature. This distinguished accolade solidifies her place among the leading voices in the genre, celebrating the profound impact of her work on readers worldwide.

“Winning the Gold Medal at the Illumination Book Awards is not just an honor; it’s an incredible opportunity to expand the reach of my message. This recognition opens new doors for me to speak at Christian organizations, connect with faith communities, and inspire even more readers. I hope that this award will help shine a light on the power of faith-driven storytelling and encourage others to embrace the message of hope and transformation,” says Lane.

For more information about Lane's award-winning book, please visit: https://bit.ly/4iDdQ7C.

The Illumination Book Awards, dedicated to honoring the best in Christian literature, received 216 entries from eight countries across 27 categories this year, highlighting the global impact of Christian literature. Lane’s award-winning book distinguished itself through its inspiring message, powerful storytelling, and unwavering commitment to sharing faith through literature.

“It is an incredible honor to receive the Gold Medal from the Illumination Book Awards,” says Lane. “My hope has always been to encourage and uplift others through faith-driven storytelling, and this recognition affirms the importance of sharing God’s message with the world.”

Equally inspiring is Rev. Lane's appearance on the Grit And Grace podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_mwkWTJKdk&rco=1 where host, Tonya Bruton, was so moved by the endearing narrative of hope and inspiration that she was brought to tears.

Broken Water is a powerful true story of faith, resilience, and reunion. Although she was separated from her nine sisters at a young age, Barbara Lane never lost hope of finding them again. Through years of determination, prayer, and divine intervention, she uncovered their incredible journeys and brought them back together. More than a memoir, Broken Water is a testament to the strength of faith, family, and perseverance, inspiring all who seek healing, reconciliation, and hope.

“This is one of the best books I have ever read! Barbara is an excellent writer. Her journey to reunite her sisters is one that is honest, inspirational and makes the reader realize that love and resilience surpasses all. Barbara's love for family and strong faith is evident throughout this book. This is not a book to be put on a shelf in a bookcase after being read; but rather one to keep on your nightstand to read passages again and again,” – John GW.

The Illumination Book Awards celebrate books illuminating the Christian faith and inspire, guide, and encourage readers. Lane’s work exemplifies these values, offering a compelling and spiritually enriching experience that has resonated with audiences worldwide.

