'AI Valley' author worries there's 'so much power in the hands of few people'

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Gary Rivlin says regulation is a key component to controlling how AI is used: "I personally think AI could be an amazing thing around health, medicine, scientific discoveries, education, a wide array of things — as long as we're deliberate about it," he says. "And that's my worry … that we're not being deliberate."

