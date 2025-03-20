High-speed internet available in Clinton, Ruth Lake, Deka Lake

CANADA, March 20 - People in Clinton, Ruth Lake and Deka Lake in the Cariboo region now have access to high-speed internet, enabling faster, more reliable access to digital services and opportunities.

"People in Clinton, Ruth Lake and Deka Lake can access even more services including health care and education, alongside economic and job opportunities, from their home communities," said George Chow, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “This completion marks another important milestone in our commitment to connect every rural, remote and Indigenous community in B.C. to high-speed internet."

Two connectivity projects built and operated by service provider Telus have been completed, providing access to faster, more reliable broadband internet services for 444 households in Clinton and 746 households in areas around Ruth Lake and Deka Lake, near 100 Mile House.

"This connectivity project is a vital step toward bridging the digital divide in the Cariboo region,” said Margo Wagner, chair of the Cariboo Regional District. “By improving internet access, we are empowering our residents with better opportunities for education, health care, and economic growth."

The Government of B.C. invested $2 million in the Clinton project and more than $3.1 million in the Ruth Lake and Deka Lake project through the Connecting British Columbia program, administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust. Telus contributed more than $1.4 million to the Clinton project and almost $1.7 million to the Ruth Lake and Deka Lake project.

“Thanks to the Connecting British Columbia program and a decade of advocacy by the village, people in Clinton now have access to reliable high-speed internet,” said Roland Stanke, mayor of Clinton. “This increased connectivity will help attract new businesses, support local entrepreneurs and encourage families to consider Clinton as their home by making it easier to stay connected to services and each other.”

Tyler Mooi, vice-president, customer network planning, Telus, said: “Telus is committed to connecting communities across the province, ensuring everyone has the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world, no matter where they live. We are proud to work alongside the Village of Clinton and the Government of British Columbia to bring our fast and reliable connectivity, providing local residents and businesses with the speeds and coverage they need to connect to the people, information and resources that matter most.”

Since 2017, the Province has invested $584 million to expand connectivity. As of January 2025, an estimated 74% of all rural homes and 83% of homes in First Nations communities now have access to high-speed internet service, compared to 57% and 66% respectively in 2017. When current projects in progress are completed, connectivity rates for rural homes will increase to 89% and Indigenous communities to 96%.

In March 2022, the governments of British Columbia and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million to expand high-speed internet services. The Province is committed to connecting all remaining under-served households, ensuring better access to services and economic opportunities in every community.

The Connecting British Columbia and Connecting Communities BC funding programs support projects to expand high-speed internet access to rural and remote areas, levelling the playing field for British Columbians.

