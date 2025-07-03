An off-ramp along Highway 1 westbound near East 1st Ave. will close from Friday, July 4, 2025, to Sunday, July 13, 2025.
This second closure of the northbound off-ramp at East 1st Ave. (Exit 27) will allow the City of Vancouver to continue sewer-upgrade work on East 1st Ave. The ministry will advise if any further closures impacting the highway are needed.
During the closure period, the off-ramp will remain closed and there will be no left turn onto the Highway 1 northbound on-ramp from East 1st Ave.
Drivers travelling westbound can detour through East Hastings or McGill Street and should plan additional travel time through the route.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.