An off-ramp along Highway 1 westbound near East 1st Ave. will close from Friday, July 4, 2025, to Sunday, July 13, 2025.

This second closure of the northbound off-ramp at East 1st Ave. (Exit 27) will allow the City of Vancouver to continue sewer-upgrade work on East 1st Ave. The ministry will advise if any further closures impacting the highway are needed.

During the closure period, the off-ramp will remain closed and there will be no left turn onto the Highway 1 northbound on-ramp from East 1st Ave.

Drivers travelling westbound can detour through East Hastings or McGill Street and should plan additional travel time through the route.

Travellers are reminded to obey signage. Traffic updates will be available on DriveBC: https://www.drivebc.ca/