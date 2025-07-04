New funding expands RCMP hate crimes unit

CANADA, July 4 - The Province is stepping up its fight against hate-motivated offences by increasing the staffing capacity of the B.C. hate crimes unit, led by the B.C. RCMP.

“Any form of hate, whether it be through criminal acts or racist language, has no place in British Columbia,” said Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “In response to rising acts of hate in our communities, our government is ensuring the B.C. hate crimes unit has the resources needed to investigate these crimes to the fullest extent possible to hold perpetrators to account.”

The Province is investing more than $734,000 to support the B.C. hate crimes unit by adding five additional RCMP officers and one intelligence analyst, increasing the unit’s capacity from two officers to a team of eight. The funding is part of the Province’s $230-million investment into the provincial police service.

In British Columbia, police reported hate crimes rose by 23% from 2022 to 2023. Specifically, hate crimes motivated by race or ethnicity increased by 12%, those linked to religion surged by more than 50% and incidents related to sexual orientation jumped by 43%.

“Expanding this team will make a positive impact right across the province, strengthening the ability to address hate-related crimes, while also leading proactive initiatives that make our communities stronger,” said Chief Supt. Elija Rain, officer in charge of the B.C. RCMP major crime section. “A larger diverse team helps us meet demands from our diverse communities and build on important partnerships with law enforcement, community groups and faith-based organizations.”

The funding will strengthen investigations throughout the criminal-justice process by ensuring police are equipped with the necessary information and required evidence for prosecutors to conduct thorough charge assessments. It will also support court processes through expert testimony and help support witnesses and victims of hate-motivated crimes.

Hate crimes are criminal acts driven by extreme bias or hatred toward a person based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other similar factor. The B.C. hate crimes unit plays a critical role in addressing these offences and works with communities to promote prevention and raise public awareness to help people understand and report a hate crime.

“When people are targeted because of who they are, they deserve to know that law enforcement is in their corner and that those responsible will be thoroughly investigated and held accountable,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “This expanded support reflects our government’s commitment to standing up to hate and protecting people’s rights. It’s an investment in a safer, more inclusive B.C., where everyone can live with dignity and without fear.”

Public Safety Canada (PSC) is providing $4 million to the B.C. government through the Shift B.C. program, which focuses on preventing radicalized violence by offering support to individuals at risk. Funding is supporting eight police agencies and two non-profit agencies to build capacity and enhance operations to address public-order challenges, improve hate-crime reporting, bolster the safety and security of places of worship, and respond to threats that are motivated by extremism against elected public officials.

Quotes:

Jessie Sunner, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives –

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community, no matter who they are, where they come from or how they worship. This investment sends a clear message that hate will not be tolerated. While enforcement is critical, we’re also continuing to advance anti-racism initiatives that build understanding, strengthen communities and create lasting change.”

Spencer Chandra Herbert, MLA for Vancouver-West End –

“British Columbia is home to people from all walks of life, cultures and backgrounds. This diversity is our greatest strength, it enriches our communities, drives innovation and makes B.C. a place of opportunity for everyone. By expanding the hate crimes unit, led by the B.C. RCMP, our government is reaffirming its commitment to combating hate and strengthening the inclusivity that defines our province.”

Sunita Dhir, MLA for Vancouver-Langara –

“One hate crime is one too many. The addition of five officers and one analyst to the B.C. hate crimes unit, led by the B.C. RCMP, is a necessary step forward to building strong and inclusive communities. By strengthening our response and prevention efforts, we are not only standing up to hate, but we are also standing with communities, building trust and working together to ensure that everyone feels safe and protected.”

Ana Maria Bustamante, manager of strategic initiatives, community engagement and development, Burnaby Together –

“Hate incidents are hurtful for anyone and should not be tolerated. It is important to learn about the values of respect, compassion and support of different faiths and communities in Canada. However, it is also important that the RCMP have the resources to support communities affected by hate. We need to work together to stop hate incidents. We are all humans, no matter our skin colour, faith or gender identity.”

Quick Facts:

British Columbia is the only province that has a dedicated provincial hate-crimes unit.

In May 2024, B.C. launched a toll-free, racist-incident helpline to connect people with culturally appropriate supports and help them recover from acts of racism: 1 833 457-5463 (1 833 HLP-LINE).

The Anti-Racism Act, passed in 2024, targets systemic racism in government programs and services, building on the Anti-Racism Data Act and public engagement to drive long-term change.

Learn More:

Shift is a program led by the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General that focuses on providing support to individuals who are vulnerable to the process of radicalization to violence. To learn more, visit: https://shift.gov.bc.ca/

To learn about how B.C. is keeping communities safe and strong, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/safer-communities/

A backgrounder follows.