Western Canada’s first menopause clinic supports more people in B.C.

CANADA, July 4 - Women and gender-diverse people who are experiencing complex menopause symptoms can now access specialized care at BC Women’s Hospital + Health Centre’s new Complex Menopause Clinic, a first of its kind in Western Canada.

“Women and gender-diverse people face unique health challenges that are often overlooked – and menopause is one of them,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “This new clinic will strengthen the continuum of care for people navigating complex menopause and is another step we’re taking to build a health-care system that’s compassionate, equitable and is there for people through every stage of life.”

The clinic provides both in-person and virtual care to patients and enhances existing BC Women’s Hospital-led programs related to complex menopause, such as bone, breast and heart health services. The Complex Menopause Clinic offers a range of services, including specialist consultation, counselling, medication management and referrals to other services. Since opening, the clinic has delivered approximately 150 care appointments to eligible patients whose complex menopause symptoms could not be managed otherwise.

“Menopause is a normal stage in life that is not aways talked about and many people are expected to endure it quietly,” said Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity. “This new clinic is here to change that. It offers a supportive space for specialized menopause care and is a step toward advancing more compassionate care.”

Approximately 85% of people experience bothersome or debilitating symptoms during their menopause, such as hot flashes, poor sleep, mental-health concerns and joint pain. Additionally, people who experience premature menopause and those with spinal cord injuries and other chronic diseases and conditions, require clinical expertise that are unavailable in other settings. These specialized services are offered at this clinic.

In partnership with the Women’s Health Research Institute and the University of British Columbia, the clinic will embed research throughout its services to increase understanding of people’s experiences through menopause and drive new, evidence-based health solutions. The data collected will be used to inform and improve care for women and gender-diverse people during the menopause transition.

This builds on work government is doing to support women and gender-diverse people through menopause and strengthen B.C.’s universal health-care system. Starting in March 2026, the Province will enhance menopause care by providing free public coverage of hormone replacement therapy to treat menopausal symptoms. This is a significant step toward improving health care for women and gender-diverse people throughout their lifetimes.

BC Women’s Health Foundation has provided critical funding to establish a professorship within the clinic. This experienced clinician will lead both research and care delivery. Alongside its founding donors, the foundation has also supported the launch and ongoing operations of the clinic. Through ongoing fundraising, BC Women’s Health Foundation will continue to advance the delivery of menopause care.

Quotes:

Dr. Stephanie Rhone, senior medical director, BC Women’s Hospital + Health Centre –

“Symptoms of menopause have significant health, social and economic impacts across society. Unmanaged symptoms of menopause cost the Canadian economy an estimated $3.5 billion per year. We are confident the clinic will not only improve the quality of life of patients, but will add to growing research and evidence to improve menopause care, as well as increasing expertise in menopause and midlife care, across the province.

Cally Wesson, president and CEO, BC Women's Health Foundation –

“We are deeply grateful to our founding donors whose visionary support made the Complex Menopause Clinic a reality. Their generosity exemplifies the power of philanthropy to spark meaningful change and launch vital new programs that fill critical gaps in women’s health care. This clinic is a testament to what we can achieve when our community comes together to prioritize women’s health.”

Lori Brotto, executive director, Women’s Health Research Institute –

“The Women’s Health Research Institute is proud to support groundbreaking research in the new Menopause and Midlife Health Program at BC Women’s Hospital. Research on menopause is essential to advancing safe, evidence-based care for the millions of Canadian women experiencing menopause-related symptoms. By investing in innovative research, we are ensuring that discoveries translate directly into better care for women in British Columbia, across Canada and around the world.”

Shirley Weir, advocate and founder of the website and community Menopause Chicks-

“Today’s announcement of the Complex Menopause Clinic is an important step forward in closing one of the many gaps in women’s health. It offers a soft landing for people with complicated health histories - people whose journeys are layered, and who, until now, may have felt like they’d exhausted all opportunities to feel well, and reached a dead end. Women’s mid-life health is complex, and that’s why this clinic is so meaningful for people whose health stories don’t fit neatly into a single silo or the standard care model.”

Quick Facts:

Referral to the menopause clinic is required from health-care providers.

Individuals who do not have a primary care provider can get a referral from an urgent and primary care clinic or a walk-in clinic.

BC Women’s Hospital reviews each referral carefully, contacts eligible patients directly to book an appointment and triages patients so those at highest risk are seen earliest.

Learn More:

To know more about the Complex Menopause Clinic, visit:

http://www.bcwomens.ca/our-services/gynecology/complex-menopause-clinic

To learn more about what the Province is doing to support women and gender-diverse people, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025PREM0011-000167